SKY+ and DGO Consolidate the Premium Experience for Their Users With AI From Mediagenix and Spideo to Offer Personalized Content and Live TV Recommendations

DIRECTV Latin America and SKY Brasil's streaming platforms have incorporated innovative technological solutions to enhance the curation of their extensive content portfolio, including a catalog of 15,000 titles and more than 400 live television channels.

SKY+ and DGO, the streaming and live TV platforms of DIRECTV Latin America and SKY Brasil, are moving forward with consolidating the highest-level experience for their users in South America and have now incorporated the innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools of Mediagenix and Spideo, which will allow them to provide the best personalized recommendations for content and live TV.

Mediagenix, a leader in software solutions for content strategy, value management and programming, announced the alliance with Vrio Corp. (parent company of DIRECTV Latin America and SKY Brasil) to use its leading media recommendation and curation solution, powered by Spideo, as the basis for offering a premium experience to SKY+ users in Brazil and DGO users in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

The OTT platforms will leverage Mediagenix and Spideo's AI capabilities to enhance personalized and relevant selection. This is an innovative solution that allows users to enjoy, according to their preferences, the extensive catalog that includes 10,000 premium titles, 170 live channels within SKY+, and 260 live channels within DGO.

"Our vision for content search and recommendation technologies extends beyond UI adjustments. Vrio's goal is to increasingly improve content discovery and provide more personalized and engaging user experiences. Content discovery is key on a streaming platform," said Flavia Guerra, Executive Director of Digital Products at Vrio Corp.

"DGO and SKY+ offer a rich content landscape with a large number of live channels, including local news and exclusive high-profile sporting events like the FIFA Club World Cup. With a wide range of commercial models and offerings, personalization becomes essential to deliver the right content to the right user," explained Guerra.

"Leveraging AI and deep data analytics, Mediagenix/Spideo will provide this personalized content discovery across all screens and platforms, greatly simplifying the customer journey and significantly improving the user experience," said Fabrice Maquignon, CEO of Mediagenix.

Mediagenix acquired Spideo in 2024 and Mediagenix/Spideo empowers DGO and SKY+ to tackle the complexities of OTT streaming while enhancing operational efficiency and delivering data-rich experiences at scale.

"DGO and SKY+ are strengthening subscriber engagement and Mediagenix-Spideo is the core technology that will drive this strategy, ensuring seamless scalability while enhancing the audience experience, positioning Vrio as the leading TV Operator in Latin America," commented Thibault d'Orso, co-founder at Spideo, now leading business development at Mediagenix.

Key advantages of the solution workflow include:

Enhanced Personalization and Engagement: Highly relevant content recommendations based on user preferences, viewing habits, and intent ensure that users find content they love faster, increasing watch time and engagement.

Explainable AI for Content Discovery: Advanced semantic data enables intuitive explanations and algorithmic controllability, which increases users' trust in the recommendation experience. Viewers will spend less time searching and more time enjoying content.

Keeping viewers engaged: Personalized recommendations keep viewers engaged while providing opportunities for targeted upselling and ad placements, boosting both loyalty and profitability.

With Mediagenix and Spideo technology at the core, the partnership solidifies Vrio's position as a premier media and entertainment group across South America.

About Mediagenix

Mediagenix is a global leader in smart content solutions to profitably connect the right content to the right audience. The Mediagenix modular SaaS platform orchestrates the entire content lifecycle to actively drive content lifetime value and audience engagement. Content strategy, content value management, and content scheduling all converge into one lean, company-wide collaborative flow revolving around one source of truth. Headquartered in Brussels, Mediagenix has offices in Bangkok, Denver, London, Madrid, Miami, New York City, Paris, Singapore, Skopje, and Sydney. With a team of 400+ experts working closely with 10,000+ users, Mediagenix is the trusted partner for more than 200 media companies globally.

