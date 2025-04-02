WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced $982 million in funding for communities to improve road safety.Cities, towns, counties, Tribal governments, and Metropolitan Planning Organizations can apply for funding under the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program, which supports communities in both planning and carrying out projects that help reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the road.'This is another great step in our Department's work to refocus on what the American people care about: safety,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'DEI and environmental justice requirements for the Safe Streets program weren't just unnecessary - they were bogging down the system and preventing money from going out to where it's needed. I'm pleased with the Department's effort to update this important program and encourage communities across the country to apply for this funding to reduce road fatalities and make our roads safe again'.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX