WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new survey has found that 14 percent of Americans have admitted to falling asleep at the wheel, turning America's roadways into danger zones.This alarming statistic is magnified in the survey sponsored by Erie Insurance, which indicates a steady increase in drivers falling asleep behind the wheel since 2020. To combat the growing threat of drowsy driving, the survey is spotlighting the dangers of sleep loss, providing practical solutions for improving sleep before driving, and revealing the key factors behind Americans' increasing sleep deprivation.The data was released on the first day of April, which is National Distracted Driving Month.The Centers for Disease Control recommends that adults get, on average, at least seven hours of sleep per night. But the survey shows that a large percentage of Americans are not hitting that threshold. More than half of those who took part in the survey are reportedly sleeping less than seven hours, with roughly 11 percent getting four or less hours of sleep. The largest percentage of respondents - 43 percent - reported averaging five-to-six hours of sleep. Insufficient sleep can lead to impaired thinking, decreased alertness, and increased drowsiness, among other problems.Increased drowsiness can impact the ability to focus, think clearly, respond quickly, and perform daily tasks.The survey has identified those times of day when drivers are the most fatigued and likely to be involved in an accident. Americans are most tired while driving during late-night hours. Between 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., 42 percent of respondents reported feeling the most tired. The next most dangerous time was during the early hours of the morning between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m..The survey revealed a quarter of respondents are driving as part of their jobs; from gig economy workers delivering food and taxi drivers to long-haul truckers.The survey was conducted online by Falls & Co. on behalf of Erie Insurance during February, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. residents holding a driver's license.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX