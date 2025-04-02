WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.ADP said private sector employment jumped by 155,000 jobs in March after climbing by an upwardly revised 84,000 jobs in February.Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 105,000 jobs compared to the addition of 77,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.'Despite policy uncertainty and downbeat consumers, the bottom line is this: The March topline number was a good one for the economy and employers of all sizes, if not necessarily all sectors,' said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX