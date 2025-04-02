Vastian Announces Partnership with The Leapfrog Group

Vastian, a leading provider of quality management software for hospitals and laboratories, today announced its partnership with The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety.

Based in Washington, DC, The Leapfrog Group was founded in 2000 with the goal of improving American health care quality and transparency by reporting information on medical errors, accidents and infections. Leapfrog sets standards and publishes ratings of hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) on quality of care and serves as the foremost voice for business leaders advancing excellence in health care. Leapfrog partners advise the Leapfrog Board and management on industry and policy trends and help shape the organization's long term strategic vision for improving health care quality. The Partners Advisory Committee is a platform for the creation, implementation and evaluation of initiatives that advance the Leapfrog mission for patient safety and promote accountability.

From its seat on the Partners Advisory Committee, Vastian will collaborate on industry and policy trends and help shape its long-term strategic vision for improving healthcare quality and promoting accountability.

"Vastian and Leapfrog's aligned commitment to elevating quality and helping hospitals meet the highest standards makes our partnership a natural fit," said Michelle Hilburn, Vastian's associate vice president of Quality, compliance, and standards. "We're proud to join the Leapfrog Partners Advisory Committee and work alongside the organization to contribute to its mission of enhancing safety and transparency in healthcare."

One particular area of interest for Vastian is Leapfrog's leadership for patient safety which is second to none, along with its strong presence in Washington, DC, advancing reforms that make safety a national priority.

"We are proud to partner with Vastian to improve patient safety in the United States. Their insights and expertise are crucial to our mission. Everyone deserves the highest quality care, and, together with Vastian, we can achieve our shared vision for excellence," said Leah Binder, Leapfrog's president and chief executive officer.

Visit Leapfrog's website for more information and to see a list of all members of Leapfrog's Partners Advisory Committee.

About Vastian

Vastian is the leading provider of healthcare and laboratory quality, compliance and accreditation solutions, powering laboratories and hospitals to achieve better clarity and show their higher standards. Its single, configurable integrated platform delivers a standardized, centralized solution that automates quality and compliance tasks and is fully customizable. With Vastian, health systems and labs can get ahead of compliance and quality processes, saving time that can be spent on delivering better care. To learn more about Vastian, click here.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and sign up for their newsletter.

