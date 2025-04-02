AstraBit Welcomes John Buckley as Strategic Advisor to Drive Next Phase of Growth

AstraBit, a leading platform for automated and algorithmic crypto trading , announces the appointment of John Buckley to its Strategic Advisory Board. Buckley brings nearly three decades of experience in global financial markets, including expertise in trading infrastructure, exchange operations, and risk management. His appointment marks a significant milestone as AstraBit prepares for its next phase of institutional expansion and product innovation.

Extensive Industry Expertise

Buckley has held senior leadership roles across some of the most prominent financial institutions worldwide. His experience includes:

Co-Founder & Strategic Advisor at WeGro

Independent Non-Executive Director (INED) & Chair of Risk Committee at JP Morgan Chase Bank (China)

INED at ASX Subsidiary Clearing & Settlement Boards

Former Co-Chief Operating Officer & Head of Exchange Operations at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Former Chief Operating Officer (Asia) at Citadel and Citadel Securities

Strengthening Strategic Direction

Buckley's background in financial governance, exchange operations, and risk oversight will inform AstraBit's approach to scaling its institutional infrastructure. His appointment supports AstraBit's broader mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems by providing reliable and secure trading solutions for both retail and institutional users.

"After carefully evaluating AstraBit's vision, business strategy, and talented team, I am excited to join the Strategic Advisory Board to support its commitment to operational excellence," said John Buckley. "AstraBit's strong roadmap, innovative approach, and dedication to industry best practices create a foundation for long-term success. I look forward to contributing my expertise in trading infrastructure and risk management to help drive AstraBit's continued growth and innovation in the digital asset space."

Advancing Global Reach and Institutional Capabilities

AstraBit offers a unified platform for automated crypto trading, portfolio management, and DeFi integration. Its product suite includes cross-exchange bot execution, real-time analytics, and strategy automation tools designed to reduce human error and improve operational efficiency.

The addition of Buckley to the Strategic Advisory Board reinforces AstraBit's focus on operational excellence, regulatory alignment, and international expansion. His guidance will play a critical role in supporting AstraBit's growth in key markets and enhancing its position as a trusted infrastructure provider in the evolving digital asset economy.

About AstraBit

AstraBit is a comprehensive digital asset management platform offering automated trading and staking bots, portfolio analytics, and cross-platform execution tools. Designed to serve both institutional and retail traders , AstraBit provides an all-in-one interface for managing trades across centralized and decentralized exchanges. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and user empowerment, AstraBit is redefining how individuals and institutions interact with digital markets.

Media Inquiries:

Contact: Cam Paulding | CMO

Email: marketing@astrabit.io

Website: https://astrabit.io

Twitter: https://x.com/AstrabitTrading

