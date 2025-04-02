tZERO Group, Inc: tZERO and DigiX Announce Strategic Collaboration on Tokenized Funds and Other Assets

tZERO Group Inc., a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, and DigiX Inc., a pioneering digital tokenization platform focused on democratizing investment opportunities outside of the U.S., are excited to announce a strategic collaboration between tZERO and DigiX. DigiX and tZERO, along with tZERO's U.S.-regulated broker-dealer subsidiaries, will work on business opportunities relating to fractionalizing and tokenizing interests in a range of private equity and venture capital funds, as well as other securitized assets, and providing compliant U.S.-focused secondary liquidity for such securities.

The transaction includes an investment by tZERO in DigiX to align interests in expanding DigiX's offerings and enhancing its global investor base through a partnership with a leading U.S. platform, which affords a range of unique capabilities, including one of only two SEC- and FINRA-regulated special purpose broker-dealers in the U.S. permitted to custody digital asset securities.

"We see tremendous potential in partnering with DigiX," said David Goone, tZERO's CEO. "Their platform aligns with our mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, and together, we will create new avenues for investors to participate in high-quality investment opportunities."

Both companies will focus on developing new tokenized investment opportunities and capitalizing on DigiX's deal flow while integrating innovative digital securities solutions to enhance accessibility and efficiency. DigiX's unique offshore investment capabilities will be further strengthened, attracting a more diverse international investor base and broadening access to exclusive opportunities, as well as permit tZERO's to explore international activities with a complaint partner. tZERO and DigiX share a commitment to financial inclusion and democratization, ensuring that high-quality investments are accessible to individual investors worldwide.

"Our mission has always been to provide everyday investors with institutional-grade investment opportunities," said Philip Falcone, CEO of DigiX Inc. "This strategic partnership with it ZERO underscores the confidence in our vision and enables us to expand our global reach, further innovate our platform, and deliver greater value to our growing user base."

With tZERO's support, DigiX is poised to enhance its ecosystem, introducing more sophisticated investment products and broadening its international footprint with a leading U.S. platform.

"The DigiX relationship provides a potential pathway for tZERO's international expansion in a compliant manner, as we explore how to scale our footprint across a range of digital assets in the U.S. and abroad," added Alan Konevsky, tZERO's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website.

About DigiX

DigiX Inc. is a leading digital tokenization platform dedicated to making exclusive investment opportunities accessible to retail investors. By leveraging blockchain technology and offshore investment capabilities, DigiX provides innovative financial solutions designed for global accessibility and long-term wealth creation. For more information about DigiX Inc. and its expanding suite of investment solutions, please visit digixinc.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, DigiX and/or their respective subsidiaries, or their respective representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of ZERO, DigiX and/or their respective subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's or DigiX's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, DigiX and/or their respective subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, DigiX and/or their respective are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, DigiX and/or their respective subsidiaries or their respective representatives might not occur.

