Symphonize and Hart Unite to Empower Community Banks and Credit Unions for the Next Generation

Strategic Partnership Combines Digital Innovation and Marketing Expertise to Drive Growth and Attract Gen Z, Showcased at Upcoming BEST Conference

Symphonize, a leader in digital transformation for financial institutions, and Hart, a full-service marketing agency specializing in the financial sector, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing community banks and credit unions with comprehensive solutions for growth and modernization. This collaboration merges Symphonize's cutting-edge digital expertise with Hart's proven marketing prowess to empower institutions to thrive in an evolving landscape and attract the next generation of customers, including Gen Z.

Together, the two firms are responding to a growing need: community banks and credit unions must evolve digitally while staying true to their relationship-based roots. By integrating digital product development with marketing strategy and execution, Symphonize and Hart aim to offer a one-stop-shop experience tailored specifically for these financial institutions.

Key benefits of the partnership:

Comprehensive Digital and Marketing Solutions : A unified solution combining digital development, marketing, branding, and content-tailored for community banks and credit unions.

Focus on Gen Z and Growth Audiences : Strategies crafted to resonate with digitally native generations while maintaining strong ties with existing customer bases.

Proven Industry Expertise : Clients benefit from Symphonize's fintech know-how and Hart's decades of experience in marketing for financial institutions.

Integrated, Streamlined Approach: A unified team provides more efficient and cohesive service, eliminating the need to manage multiple vendors.

"Community banks and credit unions are the backbone of our local economies, and they are increasingly seeking partners who understand both the heritage of relationship-based banking and the urgency of digital innovation," said Ashok Cherukuri, CEO of Symphonize. "Our partnership with Hart allows us to provide a truly end-to-end solution. We're not just building websites and apps; we're working together to ensure our clients can effectively communicate their value, attract new customers - especially digital natives like Gen Z - and cultivate lasting relationships in today's dynamic market."

Marc Paulenich, President of Hart, added, "In today's competitive financial landscape, a strong digital presence isn't just an advantage, it's essential. Hart's deep understanding of marketing for financial institutions, combined with Symphonize's technological leadership, creates a powerful synergy. Together, we offer community banks and credit unions a streamlined path to modernize their approach, amplify their message, and ultimately, drive sustainable growth. We're excited to demonstrate this combined power to the industry starting at the BEST Conference."

Community bank and credit union professionals can visit Symphonize and Hart at booth #39 during the MBA BEST Conference (April 7-9, 2025, Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Acme, MI) to explore how their partnership can support institutional growth and modernization.

About Symphonize:

Symphonize is a digital solutions provider helping banks and credit unions modernize with secure, user-friendly technology. Our services span UX design, strategy, and software development, making us a trusted partner for financial institutions navigating digital transformation. Visit www.symphonize.com/banking .

About Hart:

Hart is?a full-service independent brand transformation agency with 60 years of experience and offices in Toledo and Columbus, Ohio, Detroit, and Washington, D.C., Hart moves people from apathy to advocacy through the design and deployment of empowering, unified brand experiences. Visit www.hartinc.com .

Contact Information

Sreedhar Tatavarthi

VP, Software Solutions, Symphonize Inc.

sreedhar.tatavarthi@symphonize.com

630-347-2554

SOURCE: Symphonize

