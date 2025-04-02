Alcohol Detoxification and Anti-Hangover Beverage (Available on amazon.com and unbuzzd.com) to be distributed exclusively by FUSION in Puerto Rico and Caribbean Region

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Celly Nutrition Corporation (the "Company" or "Celly Nutrition"), the company behind unbuzzd - a beverage that accelerates alcohol metabolism, restores mental clarity, and reduces hangover symptoms - today announced the launch of unbuzzd in Puerto Rico. unbuzzd will be exclusively distributed in Puerto Rico by FUSION Distribution Group ("FUSION"), a leading distributor of health-conscious food and beverage offerings across Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and parts of Central and South America.

Proven effective in accelerating the reduction of blood alcohol levels and scientifically backed by a double-blind placebo-controlled crossover study, unbuzzd will be exclusively distributed by FUSION in its single, convenient "On-the-Go Powder Stick Packs" to serve Puerto Rico consumers and retailers.

Based in Puerto Rico, FUSION is adding unbuzzd to its already impressive portfolio that includes CELSIUS Energy Drinks, SHINE Water, Tona Cerveza, Goli, POWER CRUNCH, and Kin Whiskey. FUSION's robust distribution network in Puerto Rico includes major retailers and food service operations, including Walmart, Walgreens, Costco, Sam's, Farmacias Caridad, Pueblo Supermarkets, Supermax, and many more.

John Duffy, CEO of Celly Nutrition, stated, "The launch of unbuzzd in Puerto Rico represents a significant milestone for unbuzzd, and the latest step towards our goal of making unbuzzd more widely available at the retail level. We are proud to work with FUSION, as we expand to Puerto Rico and then to markets across the Caribbean."

Eduardo Santacana, CEO of FUSION, added: "The FUSION team is very excited to launch unbuzzd across the Caribbean, beginning with Puerto Rico. unbuzzd will be available in grocery, pharmacy, and convenience stores, as well as in hotels, bars, country clubs, and restaurants. Our goal is to place unbuzzd within arm's reach of every consumer in Puerto Rico."

About FUSION

FUSION is a leading full-service brand incubator and distributor of health-conscious food and beverage offerings in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean Basin, and parts of Central and South America. FUSION's differentiation is the passion and dedication by which the FUSION team launches and manages brands. FUSION's internal marketing department collaborates with its partners to ensure a smooth and seamless integration of the brand's personality, identity, positioning, and image into the Puerto Rico and Caribbean markets.

About Celly Nutrition

Celly Nutrition, a non-trading but fully-reporting public issuer, stands as a pioneering force in the wellness and recovery supplement landscape. unbuzzd has been developed by a world-class research and development team in pharmacology and medicine, with a commitment to innovation and quality. With a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs, unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.

Scientifically backed by a recently completed double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover design clinical trial, unbuzzd dramatically accelerates alcohol metabolism, speeds the reduction of blood alcohol concentration, restores mental clarity, and reduces the symptoms of intoxication, impairment and hangover. The full press release of the clinical trial can be found here.

unbuzzd ready-to-mix powder sticks are available in 3-pack, 8-pack, and 18-pack formats at amazon.com and unbuzzd.com.

unbuzzd is a registered trademark of Celly Nutrition Corp.

Individual results may vary. unbuzzd is a dietary supplement. Consuming unbuzzd after alcohol ingestion does not permit you to operate a vehicle. Drink responsibly. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. "Forward-looking information" includes statements about: the product's market potential and consumer demand; the stated claims about the benefits and effectiveness of unbuzzd FUSION will exclusively distribute unbuzzd in its single, convenient "On-the-Go Powder Stick Packs" to serve Puerto Rico consumers and retailers; and unbuzzd will be available in grocery, pharmacy, and convenience stores, as well as in hotels, bars, country clubs, and restaurants in Puerto Rico.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including unbuzzd performing as expected and delivering the stated benefits and effectiveness; FUSION will have the ability to exclusively distribute unbuzzd in its single, convenient "On-the-Go Powder Stick Packs" to serve Puerto Rico consumers and retailers; and unbuzzd will have the ability to be made available in grocery, pharmacy, and convenience stores, as well as in hotels, bars, country clubs, and restaurants in Puerto Rico.

Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, that may cause actual events, performance, or achievements in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including but not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; government regulation; market acceptance for its products; rapid technological change; dependence on key personnel; dependence on the Company's strategic partners; the fact that preclinical product development is uncertain, and the Company's products may never advance past clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of the Company; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the potential inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the Company's products; the introduction of competing products that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the Company's products; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected or impacted by unforeseen issues; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the Company's products; risks that the Company's intellectual property and technology won't have the intended impact on the Company and/or its business; the Company's inability to realize upon the stated claims of product benefits and effectiveness; the Company's inability to realize upon its stated claims of market potential and consumer demand; FUSION's inability to exclusively distribute unbuzzd in its single, convenient "On-the-Go Powder Stick Packs" to serve Puerto Rico consumers and retailers; and unbuzzd will not be made available in grocery, pharmacy, and convenience stores, or in hotels, bars, country clubs, and restaurants in Puerto Rico.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Company makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about unbuzzd. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated any claims regarding unbuzzd. Other than as outlined herein, the efficacy of such products has not been confirmed by approved research. Further rigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Other than as outlined herein, no clinical trials for the use of the Company's proposed products have been conducted. Other than outlined herein, any references to quality, consistency, efficacy, and safety of potential products do not imply that the Company verified such in clinical trials or that the Company will complete such trials.

For additional information, please contact:

John Duffy, Chief Executive Officer

T: (508) 479-4923

E: johnduffy@unbuzzd.com

