Abeille Assurances Relies on Location Intelligence and Data Enrichment from Precisely to Manage Climate Risks and Enhance Customer Experience

Leading French insurer leverages spatial analytics and location data to improve claims processes and empower confident decision-making across the business

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PARIS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today announced that Abeille Assurances, a leading insurance provider in France, leverages a powerful combination of its location intelligence and data enrichment solutions, including Precisely Spectrum Spatial, Precisely Spectrum Geocoding, and highly curated address and property datasets, to strengthen risk mitigation, optimize underwriting, and enhance customer experiences.

The importance of location intelligence and data enrichment to the insurance industry has grown significantly in recent years. This need has been driven by the increasing impacts of extreme weather events caused by climate change - with geospatial and data-driven insights playing a crucial role in predicting and mitigating risks to buildings, infrastructure, ecosystems, and human health. According to the European Environmental Agency, extreme weather has resulted in more than half a trillion euros in economic damage over the past four decades. In particular, flooding risks are escalating in France and across Europe, where volatile weather patterns threaten large populations and critical infrastructure.

"As climate-related risks continue to evolve, it has become essential to enrich our data with spatial information - not only for prevention but also for effective risk management," said Rosine Gergaud, Geomatics Project Manager and Head of the GeoAnalytics team at Abeille Assurances. "In order to ensure access to accurate, automated geographic information, the GeoAnalytics team was established to develop spatial analysis for all entities of our business. I'm extremely proud to have been involved in this project for so many years and to see positive results for Abeille Assurances' teams."

Enhancing climate risk management with advanced geospatial solutions

With a decade-long partnership already in place, the GeoAnalytics team trusted Precisely for its expertise in spatial analytics and data enrichment. By using Spectrum Spatial alongside its existing Spectrum Global Geocoding implementation, the team can support its Climate Exposure and Underwriting functions. This enables the team to dynamically visualize policyholders and nearby risks with precision, delivering highly accurate exposure assessments.

"Spectrum Spatial satisfied all our various needs to better monitor and take ownership of our exposures," said Delphine Jeanneau-Bernard, Exposures Management Project Manager and Head of Damage Exposures and Climate Risks at Abeille Assurances. "The big benefit is its flexibility, which is the opposite of the 'black box' tools that we're used to seeing on the market. We were able to implement it very quickly, integrate our own maps and data, and develop a custom module that was eagerly awaited by our underwriting teams."

With the new capabilities, the GeoAnalytics team expanded its reach, enabling new use cases across departments. For example, claims teams can now visualize Abeille Assurances' entire network of partners, such as approved garages and service providers, helping claimants receive faster and more efficient support. This expanded functionality also freed up the GeoAnalytics team to focus on creating new projects and web services while maintaining efficient tool administration. Additionally, automated updates and streamlined processes ensure users can independently access critical geographic information - empowering confident decision-making across the business.

Leveraging highly curated location data for even greater accuracy

In addition, Abeille Assurances recently purchased Base Immeubles from Precisely, comprehensive data containing 24 million addresses, 50 million buildings, and 94 million parcels across metropolitan France and its overseas territories. This data provides precise address and property information and building-level details, such as construction year and parcel attributes - helping the team in all stages of the customer lifecycle, from underwriting to claims management.

"As extreme weather events become more frequent and severe, insurers must leverage precise location intelligence to assess risks accurately and protect their policyholders. Abeille Assurances is a prime example of how advanced geospatial analytics and data can drive smarter underwriting, enhance claims management, and improve customer experiences," said Clarence Hempfield, Senior Vice President - Location Intelligence at Precisely. "We're proud to support their continued innovation with our location intelligence and data enrichment solutions and be the partner of choice for leading insurance companies around the world."

About Abeille Assurances

A major French insurance company with 4,200 employees and nearly 170 years of experience, Abeille Assurances offers a wide range of insurance, protection, savings and retirement products and services to over 3.1 million customers. Abeille Assurances offers its products through a multi-channel approach tailored to customer needs: a distribution network covering the whole of France (nearly 1,000 tied agents, 1,800 brokers, 110 Albéa Patrimoine advisors), a dedicated wealth management advisory entity (Union Financière de France with some 20 sites in France and 550 advisors) and distribution via the Direct channel, notably under the Eurofil brand, with more than 230 telephone advisors. Abeille Assurances is also the long-standing partner of AFER, France's leading savings association (with over 748,000 members and 55 billion euros in assets under management). Learn more at www.abeille-assurances.fr.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com .

