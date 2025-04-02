Anzeige
Pilot Photonics Offers C-band and O-band nano-iTLA for Pluggable Transceivers

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Photonics, an innovator in photonic integrated circuits and advanced laser sources, today announced the availability of its nano Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly (nano-iTLA).

Pilot Photonics Logo

The nano-iTLA module is based on the world's fastest switching, low linewidth tunable laser technology and offers cutting-edge performance in an MSA compliant miniaturized footprint for pluggable transceiver integration.

"Our tunable laser supports everything from set-and-forget operation to fast optical switching of high data rate coherent channels in the C- and O-band," said Damian McGillivary, Director of Sales at Pilot Photonics. "We're delighted to support our customers as they address strong demand for datacentre interconnect and edge connectivity."

Sampling of the nano-iTLA module is underway, with general availability expected in Q4 2025.

The Pilot Photonics team will be on Booth #5007 at this week's OFC Exhibition in San Francisco where they will showcase the nano-iTLA along with other products, including their O-band laser arrays and integrated comb lasers.

Notes to Editors

About Pilot Photonics

Pilot Photonics is a leading innovator in tunable and multi-wavelength laser technology for high-speed optical communications. Its patented comb laser solutions enable dense, energy-efficient interconnects for AI datacentres, telecom networks, and space systems. Founded by pioneers in optical comb technology, the company is driving the transition to the Everything over Optical era.

Website: www.pilotphotonics.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pilotphotonics/posts

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653470/Pilot_Photonics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pilot-photonics-offers-c-band-and-o-band-nano-itla-for-pluggable-transceivers-302418558.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
