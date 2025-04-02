WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced the acquisition of Imbs Holdings, Inc. Imbs is a retail insurance broker serving commercial and personal lines clients across the US. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Chris Imbs and his team will operate under the direction of Bret VanderVoort, head of the company's South Central retail property/casualty brokerage operations.'The Imbs team's market expertise and outstanding client relationships will enhance our retail brokerage capabilities in the region,' said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX