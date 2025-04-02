WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight turned on the reciprocal tariffs on trade partners to be announced by President Trump on Wednesday evening. The measures aimed at correcting trade imbalances and boosting revenues are expected to take effect immediately, adding to the nervousness in world economies.Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red as tariff jitters roiled sentiment. European benchmarks are also trading with heavy losses. Asian markets had finished on a mostly positive note.The six-currency Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices declined as markets factored in the potential effect of tariffs on demand for crude. Gold gained but stopped short of touching a fresh high. Cryptocurrencies declined whereas Bitcoin is firm above the flatline.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,635.00, down 0.85% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,574.40, down 1.04% Germany's DAX at 22,148.20, down 1.71% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,550.14, down 0.98% France's CAC 40 at 7,797.35, down 1.00% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,257.85, down 1.17% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 35,725.00, up 0.28% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,934.50, up 0.12% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,350.13, up 0.05% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,202.53, down 0.02%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0806, down 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.2948, up 0.23% USD/JPY at 149.22, down 0.53% AUD/USD at 0.6300, up 0.91% USD/CAD at 1.4327, down 0.41% Dollar Index at 104.13, down 0.12%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.131%, down 0.60% Germany at 2.6600%, down 0.82% France at 3.381%, down 0.53% U.K. at 4.6740%, up 0.84% Japan at 1.453%, down 1.09%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $74.03, down 0.62%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $70.80, down 0.56%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,156.76, up 0.34%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $84,702.27, up 0.72% Ethereum at $1,862.61, down 0.39% XRP at $2.11, down 1.56% BNB at $599.54, down 2.25% Solana at $125.71, down 1.52%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX