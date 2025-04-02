Synechron Launches Cybersecurity AI Accelerators, Strengthening Enterprise Security

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, a leading global digital transformation consulting firm, today announced the launch of Synechron CyberAI accelerators program. This suite of four AI-driven solutions enhances enterprise security, streamlines compliance, and reduces risk exposure through automation and intelligence.

Synechron's 14th accelerator program includes:

RiskControl.AI: Automates IT risk management, offering real-time control assessments and compliance insights

Automates IT risk management, offering real-time control assessments and compliance insights AppSec.AI: Provides a unified view of security vulnerabilities, streamlining risk prioritization and remediation

Provides a unified view of security vulnerabilities, streamlining risk prioritization and remediation Resolve.AI: Categorizes and manages application and security incidents, providing prioritized responses and system reliability

Categorizes and manages application and security incidents, providing prioritized responses and system reliability Validate.AI: Safeguards GenAI models by implementing industry guardrails including detecting prompt injection, data and privacy leakage, and insecure output handling

"We identified a gap where businesses struggled to keep pace with the speed and complexity of cyber threats," said Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO of Synechron. "Synechron CyberAI fills that need by delivering solutions that scale, adapt, and strengthen defenses through AI-powered automation."

Synechron CyberAI is the latest FinLabs accelerator program, which is a solutions suite that will empower large organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats, delivering AI-powered security at a time when both proactive defense and efficiency are critical to businesses.

"Synechron CyberAI aims to give companies the tools to anticipate and address security challenges before they become crises," said Sandeep Kumar, Synechron's head of FinLabs. "We provide a framework for businesses to integrate AI into their security strategies, which in turn makes risk management more proactive and effective."

About Synechron :

At Synechron, we use the power of digital transformation to drive positive change. As a global technology consulting firm, we blend creativity with innovation to deliver top-tier solutions.?Synechron's?technologies and strategies span?artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, consulting, digital, cloud and devops, data, and software engineering.?Through our research and development arm,?FinLabs, we build award-winning solutions adaptable to the needs of our clients.?Synechron?has a global workforce of more than?14,500 employees in more than 60?offices around the world. Discover more on our?website?or?LinkedIn.?

For more information, please contact:

Rashmi Joshi,

Global PR & Media Relations, Synechron

(+91) 9560694654

Rashmi.Joshi@synechron.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943591/Synechron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synechron-launches-cybersecurity-ai-accelerators-strengthening-enterprise-security-302418181.html