BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock World Mining Trust plc as at 31 December 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/bwmt-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
2 April 2025
