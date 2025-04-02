PelicanCorp to Showcase Advanced Ticket and One Call Management Solutions at CGA Conference & Expo 2025

Systems to Streamline Field Locate, Mapping and Call Center Operations

PelicanCorp, a global leader in damage prevention solutions engineered for the protection of essential underground infrastructure, today announced its participation in the CGA Conference & Expo, taking place April 7-10, 2025, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL.

The Common Ground Alliance (CGA) serves as a national stakeholder forum dedicated to preventing damage to underground utility infrastructure and ensuring the safety of those who live and work nearby. The CGA brings industry professionals and regulators together to share information, develop best practices, and advance innovative solutions for damage prevention.

"Celebrating 25 years of the CGA is celebrating the collective progress of our industry," said Duane Rodgers, CEO of PelicanCorp. "The Common Ground Alliance has been instrumental in fostering collaboration and driving innovation, proving that together, we can achieve safer and more efficient infrastructure protection. This milestone isn't just a celebration of past achievements; it fuels our drive to innovate further, ensuring safety and efficiency remain paramount as we shape the future."

PelicanCorp will be exhibiting at Booth 911, showcasing its comprehensive set of solutions designed to enhance safety and efficiency in underground infrastructure management. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore PelicanCorp's cutting-edge solutions, including:

TicketAccess : A highly configurable ticket management system that seamlessly integrates GIS data for enhanced accuracy and workflow optimization.

Geolantis.360 : A high-precision data collection tool for digitally mapping underground utilities, ensuring accurate and reliable location information while reducing post-processing time.

PelicanCorp will be presenting two insightful sessions during the conference:

Strategic Mapping: How Small to Midsize Gas Companies Lead in Utility Mapping Advancements

Wednesday, April 9, 2:30pm - 3:15pm

Explore advancements in mapping for small to midsize natural gas companies, focusing on the importance of precise deliverables and credible location data. Learn how to improve mapping results and save time through advanced, affordable practices.

Hidden Paths: The Case for Mapping Abandoned Lines

Thursday, April 10, 3:00pm - 4:00pm

Learn the significant risks posed by abandoned facilities in the damage prevention industry. See how digital solutions can alert excavators to the presence of these lines, enhancing safety and efficiency.

"We are always excited to participate in the CGA Conference & Expo and showcase our innovative solutions that are driving safety and efficiency in the damage prevention industry," said Jason Manning, VP of OneCall Services, PelicanCorp. "Our solutions are designed to empower organizations with the tools they need to effectively manage underground infrastructure and prevent costly damages."

Attendees are encouraged to visit PelicanCorp at Booth 911 and enter the drawing for a Precision Locator Pack. Learn more about PelicanCorp solutions at the CGA conference or visit PelicanCorp.com .

For more information about the CGA Conference & Expo, please visit: https://www.cgaconference.com .

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects-safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Susan Leid

PelicanCorp

marketing@pelicancorp.com

SOURCE: PelicanCorp

