WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Food delivery robotics company, Coco Robotics announced the launch of operations in Miami with Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (UBER) Uber Eats as the delivery partner.The service will first be launched in the Wynwood neighborhood and Downtown Miami, with expansion to Brickell, Miami Beach, and other areas planned for 2025.Coco's emissions-free robots will deliver orders through its Uber Eats partnership. It also expands on their partnership in Los Angeles, where Coco Robotics has already made over 500,000 deliveries.Uber Eats orders from a few merchants may be delivered by Coco's autonomous delivery robots, and customers will get their tips refunded.Uber is currently trading, 1.10% higher at $73.73 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX