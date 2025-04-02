Lendsquid Launches White-Label Mortgage Toolkits to Empower Realtors and Protect Homebuyers

LendSquid, the innovative fintech company dedicated to empowering real estate professionals, has officially launched its invite-only beta for AI-powered, white-label mortgage toolkits. Designed to seamlessly integrate with over 20 leading CRMs, LendSquid enables realtors and brokerages to offer their own branded mortgage experience - without relying on lead-selling platforms.

At the heart of LendSquid's mission is Lenny the Squid, the company's fearless mascot, symbolizing realtor independence in an industry where Big Tech is taking control of the mortgage pipeline. LendSquid ensures that realtors stay at the center of the

homebuying process by providing fully branded mortgage solutions that integrate directly with their existing tech stack.

Why Realtors Need a White-Label Mortgage Toolkit

"Realtors don't need another lead-selling platform - they need a way to own the mortgage process," said Mark

Johnson, CEO of LendSquid.

The Problem:

40% of homebuyers begin their journey by shopping for a mortgage, but 80% of those have not yet selected a real estate agent.

Realtors lose control of their clients when buyers are funneled through platforms like Zillow and Rocket Mortgage.

Lead-selling platforms resell mortgage leads multiple times, reducing conversion rates and damaging trust.

The LendSquid Solution: White-Labeled Mortgage Toolkits

LendSquid's white-label mortgage toolkits allow realtors and brokerages to offer a fully branded mortgage experience, keeping

homebuyers engaged while integrating directly into their existing workflows.

Key Features of LendSquid's White Labeled Toolkit

AI-Powered Mortgage & HELOC Calculators: Help buyers assess affordability and compare loan options in real-time.

AI Valuation Calculator: Delivers accurate home value estimates based on local market data, empowering realtors to provide timely, reliable property valuations.

Instant AI-Driven Pre-Approvals: Connects buyers with mortgage providers directly inside the realtor's branded portal.

Realtors Select Preferred Mortgage Providers: Realtors can choose which mortgage providers they want their clients to work with, maintaining control over the lending process.

Secure Document Vault: Buyers can upload and manage mortgage paperwork directly within the toolkit.

AI Mortgage Chatbot: 24/7 support that answers client questions and helps drive more mortgage conversions.

Seamless CRM Integration: Syncs with 20+ leading CRMs, including Follow Up Boss, Salesforce, BoomTown, and LionDesk

Join the Exclusive Beta For Early Access

LendSquid is currently available by invitation only. Realtors and brokerages interested in early access can request an invite at LendSquid.com .

About LendSquid

Founded in Culver City, CA, LendSquid is revolutionizing mortgage technology with AI-powered, white-label lending solutions that integrate seamlessly into the tools real estate professionals already use. With Lenny the Squid leading the movement, LendSquid is helping realtors take back control of the mortgage process, close more deals, and build lasting client relationships.

mark@lendsquid.com

lendsquid.com

SOURCE: LendSquid

