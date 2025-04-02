WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note amidst the intensifying global trade war and growing risk aversion. President Trump is scheduled to announce on Wednesday evening, reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trade partners. The measures, expected to take effect immediately are feared to negatively impact economic growth of key trading partners. Concerns about the aggressive and potentially broad-based tariffs stoking inflation and constraining economic growth in the U.S. also weighed on crypto market sentiment.Bitcoin rallied ahead of the announcement of the U.S. government's stockpile of the leading cryptocurrency. Expectations that more nations could revisit their hostile approach to cryptocurrencies in general and Bitcoin in particular also boosted sentiment.Overall crypto market capitalization has increased to $2.75 trillion implying an overnight gain of more than 1.3 percent. More than 15 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.Bitcoin gained close to 2 percent overnight to trade at $85,346. It is currently trading 22 percent below the all-time-high at $109,114 recorded on January 20. The original cryptocurrency traded between $85,487 and $82,551 during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency with an overall market share of 62.4 percent is trading with losses of 1.8 percent over the 7-day horizon, 8.8 percent over the 30-day horizon and 8.6 percent on a year-to-date basis.Ethereum edged down 0.02 percent overnight to trade at $1,874. Losses exceed 7.6 percent in the past week and 43 percent till date in 2025. Ether's current trading price is 62 percent below its all-time-high.Outflows from Bitcoin-based ETF products in the U.S. recorded $158 million on Tuesday. Ethereum-based ETF products also witnessed outflows of $4 million on Tuesday.4th ranked XRP slipped 1.2 percent overnight to trade at $2.12, around 45 percent below the all-time high.5th ranked BNB declined 1.6 percent overnight at its current trading price of $603.65.The price of 6th ranked Solana dropped 0.74 percent overnight to $126.76.8th ranked Dogecoin however gained close to a percent and is currently changing hands at $0.1729.9th ranked Cardano added 0.8 percent overnight to trade at $0.6849. ADA is currently trading 78 percent below the record high touched in September 2021.10th ranked TRON also rallied 1.2 percent overnight to trade at $0.2380. The trading price is 46 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.56th ranked EOS topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 15 percent.99th ranked JasmyCoin topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 7 percent.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX