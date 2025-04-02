Elisa: Decisions of Elisa's Annual General Meeting 2025

ELISA STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 APRIL 2025 AT 4:15 PM

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, Elisa's Annual General Meeting decided to pay a dividend of EUR 2.35 per share based on the adopted balance sheet of 31 December 2024. According to the decision, the dividend will be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of the dividend, EUR 1.18 per share, will be paid to a shareholder registered in the shareholders' register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend payment record date of the first instalment of 4 April 2025. The first instalment will be paid on 11 April 2025. The second instalment of the dividend, EUR 1.17 per share, will be paid to a shareholder registered in the shareholders' register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend payment record date of the second instalment of 17 October 2025. The second instalment of the dividend will be paid on 24 October 2025.

The AGM adopted the financial statements for 2024. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for 2024.

The AGM approved the Remuneration Report for the Company's governing bodies for 2024 and the Remuneration Policy for Elisa's governing bodies. The resolutions are advisory in accordance with the Finnish Limited Liabilities Companies Act.

The number of the members of the Board of Directors was confirmed at eight (8). Maher Chebbo, Kim Ignatius, Katariina Kravi, Pia Kåll, Eva-Lotta Sjöstedt and Christoph Vitzthum were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Tuomas Hyyryläinen and Urs Schaeppi were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Christoph Vitzthum was appointed as the Chair and Katariina Kravi as the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

The AGM decided that the amount of annual remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors be changed. The Chair will be paid an annual remuneration of EUR 160,000, the Deputy Chair and the Chairs of the Committees EUR 89,000, and other Board members EUR 73,000. Additionally, EUR 800 per meeting of the Board and of a Committee. However, if a Board member is physically present in the Board or Committee meeting, which is held in a country other than his/her permanent home country, the meeting fee is EUR 1,600.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountants Organisation and Authorised Sustainability Audit Firm, was elected as the company's auditor sustainability reporting assurer. Terhi Mäkinen (APA) and Authorised Sustainability Auditor (ASA) was elected as the responsible auditor and the sustainability reporting auditor with principal responsibility. Auditor and sustainability reporting assurer will be remunerated, and travel expenses reimbursed in accordance with the invoice accepted by the company.

The AGM decided on amending the first paragraph of Section 11 of the Articles of Association ("the General Meeting") by adding provisions on the remuneration of the sustainability reporting assurer and the grounds for reimbursement of travel expenses (item 8) and on the election of a sustainability reporting assurer (item 11).

The AGM decided on to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve to repurchase or accept as pledge the company's own shares. The repurchase may be directed. The amount of shares under this authorisation is 5 million shares at maximum. The shares may be repurchased in order to carry out acquisitions or other arrangements related to the Company's business, to finance investments, to improve the Company's capital structure, to be used as part of the Company's incentive scheme, to be transferred for other purposes, or to be cancelled. The authorisation is valid for 18 months from the date of the resolution of the General Meeting.

The AGM decided on to authorise the Board of Directors to pass a resolution concerning the share issue, the right of assignment of treasury shares and/or the granting of special rights referred to in the the Finnish Limited Liabilities Companies Act. The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to execute the issue as directed. The amount of shares under this authorisation is 15 million shares at maximum. The shares may be issued under the proposed authorisation in order to carry out acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company's business, to finance investments, to improve the company's capital structure, to be used as part of the company's incentive scheme or to be used for other purposes decided on by the Board of Directors. The authorisation is valid for 18 months from the date of the resolution of the General Meeting.

