Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02
STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 295.44 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
45,353,800 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)
18,175,406 Ordinary shares held in Treasury
63,529,206 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 45,353,800 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500