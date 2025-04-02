BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed weak on Wednesday, mirroring the trend across the region, as investors stayed wary of picking up stocks ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff announcement later in the day.Stocks, languished in negative territory right through the day's session, and the benchmark SMI, which remained well below the flat line, closed down 98.31 points or 0.77% at 12,588.31, around 70 points off the session's low of 12,518.72.SGS closed down 4.3%. Adecco ended lower by 2.07% and Roche Holding ended nearly 2% down.Lonza Group, SIG Group, Sonova, Novartis, Partners Group and Swatch Group lost 1.2 to 1.8%. Straumann Holding, Julius Baer, Alcon and Sandoz Group also closed notably lower.ABB ended lower by 0.28%. The electrification and automation company reportedly concluded the sale of a 25,500-square-meter land plot to the Swiss city of Zurich as part of an urban development contract. ABB will receive 90 million francs in the first quarter from the deal.Swiss Life Holding, Geberit and Swisscom closed modestly higher. Logitech International and Givaudan edged up marginally.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX