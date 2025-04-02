Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - AdButler, a leading ad tech platform that empowers publishers, brands, and agencies to efficiently manage, deliver, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across multiple channels, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Financial Times' prestigious list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025. This recognition highlights AdButler's significant growth and commitment to delivering innovative advertising technology solutions across the Americas.





AdButler made the Financial Times' The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 list.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11571/247119_abimage.jpg

The Financial Times, in collaboration with Statista, annually identifies the top 500 companies in North and South America that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues. The 2025 ranking is based on revenue growth between 2020 and 2023, showcasing companies that have demonstrated resilience and expansion during this period.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas," said Rajiv Khaneja, CEO of AdButler. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in our platform to deliver effective and scalable advertising solutions."

AdButler's growth is driven by its powerful ad technology, which helps businesses-from startups to large enterprises-monetize their distribution channels and leverage their data for maximum revenue. By offering customizable and scalable solutions, AdButler empowers clients to take full control of their ad operations, optimize performance, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

For more information about AdButler's services and how they can support your advertising needs, please visit www.adbutler.com.

About AdButler

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, AdButler offers a comprehensive ad serving and management platform designed for advertisers, agencies, and publishers. With a focus on flexibility and scalability, AdButler provides solutions that cater to a diverse range of clients, enabling them to manage and optimize their advertising efforts effectively. The company's commitment to innovation and customer support has established it as a trusted partner in the advertising technology industry. For information visit www.adbutler.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247119

SOURCE: AdButler