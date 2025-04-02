OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada's Rogers Communications (RCI.TO, RCI) announced on Wednesday a 12-year, C$11 billion agreement to secure media rights for National Hockey League (NHL) games across all platforms in Canada.The C$11 billion agreement starts in 2026-27 following the conclusion of the current landmark 12-year deal, extending the strategic partnership to over two decades. The current deal, originally signed in 2013, is reaching its end.'The NHL has been a terrific partner for over a decade, and we're proud to continue our partnership and bring more great fan experiences and best-in-class broadcasts to Canadians,' said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. 'Hockey is Canada's game and we're proud to be the home of hockey. 'Sports are core to our company, and these rights are the most valuable sports rights in Canada.''For more than a decade, Rogers has done an incredible job of conveying what NHL hockey, our players and our teams mean to hockey fans and their communities from coast to coast to coast,' said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. 'We're thrilled to continue our landmark partnership for an additional 12 years. The NHL and Rogers have a shared commitment to best serving Canadian fans and the unmatched passion that they have for our game, and we are particularly excited that through this agreement, we'll bring more live games to more fans across Canada.'The new agreement includes national rights across all platforms, including TV, digital and streaming in all languages, for the regular season, the Stanley Cup Playoffs and special events.The agreement also allows for the possibility of strategic sub-licensing for a subset of these rights, including national French-language and a single-night exclusive national package.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX