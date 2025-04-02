Bluewater Relaunches in the U.S. to Tackle Tap Water Contamination and Single-Use Plastic Waste at the Source

Swedish clean-water-tech leader Bluewater is relaunching in the United States this April with a mission-driven focus: to revolutionize how Americans access clean, safe, and sustainable drinking water - while fighting back against the dual crises of tap water contaminated with toxic chemicals and plastic pollution.

Following a pandemic-related pause in its North American expansion, Bluewater is re-entering the U.S. market with its award-winning line of compact under-sink purifiers, professional kitchen systems, and high-capacity outdoor dispensers - all designed to provide water that is not only safer but also significantly reduces dependence on single-use bottles.

"Millions of Americans are unknowingly drinking water contaminated with toxic chemicals every day," said Niklas Ivarsson, President, Bluewater North America. "It's a public health issue - but it's also an environmental one. Our solutions provide a clean, planet-friendly alternative to bottled water that works in homes, restaurants, and large-scale events."

Ivarsson said Bluewater is relaunching with a clearly-defined new business structure that operates across the company's three core areas of play: Commercial (HoReCa), HOME, and Events and Venues. "From Alaska to Florida, California to New York - wherever Americans thirst for pure, great-tasting water, Bluewater delivers. Whether at home, in the office, on the factory floor, or at the nation's biggest sporting events, our cutting-edge technology ensures purer hydration is always within reach," said Ivarsson.

Bluewater's cutting-edge purification systems remove up to 99.7% of harmful contaminants, including PFAS ('forever chemicals'), heavy metals, microplastics, and radioactive elements now commonly found in both tap and bottled water. These chemicals have been linked to serious health conditions including cancer, thyroid disease, and developmental disorders.

Recent data from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) underscores the urgency: its 2024 Tap Water Database update revealed 324 different contaminants across nearly 50,000 water systems in the U.S., often at levels far exceeding what independent scientists consider safe.

Yet while awareness of water toxicity grows, bottled water consumption continues to rise - exacerbating another crisis: plastic pollution. In the U.S. alone, over 60 million plastic bottles are thrown away every day, many ending up in landfills or oceans where they degrade into microplastics - particles now found in human blood, lungs, and placentas.

Bluewater offers a bold alternative. Its home and commercial systems empower users to generate ultra-purified, mineral-balanced water at the point of use - no transportation, no plastic waste. For outdoor events and venues, its mobile dispensers eliminate the need for trucked-in bottled water, slashing emissions and waste at scale.

"Bluewater is about turning the tide on two environmental threats at once," said Ivarsson. "We provide water that's safer for people - and better for the planet."

The brand has earned global recognition for its impact, winning multiple Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards, a 2024 GOOD DESIGN® Award from the Chicago Athenaeum, and a 2025 Best New Product nod at the Dubai World of Coffee Expo for its Café Station, which helps specialty coffee roasters and cafés purify and optimize water without plastic or chemical additives. Bluewater has also been honoured with a K&B Kitchen Innovation of the Year Award and was named a '2024 Best Buy' in the UK by The Caterer hospitality magazine.

About Bluewater

Founded in 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden, Bluewater has set its sights on being the world's most planet-friendly water purification and beverage company by innovating and marketing disruptive hydration solutions for home, work, and play. Bluewater products are available to consumers, hotel and catering operations, event and venue organizations, and educational institutions. Discover more about how Bluewater empowers businesses, including specialty coffee shops, to achieve unparalleled taste consistency and beverage excellence here.

