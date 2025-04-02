Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2025) - Sweet Poison Spirits Inc. (CSE: SPS) (the "Company") announces it has completed its name change from Sweet Poison Spirits Inc. to Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the CSE under its new name, Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd., with trading symbol "HYPE".

There is no consolidation or change in the share capital of the Company. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new Company name, and Company shares held electronically in Direct Registration System will be booked automatically.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 44916F107 and its new ISIN number is CA44916F1071.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sweet Poison Spirits Inc.