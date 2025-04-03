CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.In January, imports were down 0.3 percent on month and exports rose 1.3 percent for a trade surplus of A$5.620 billion.New Zealand will see February data for building consents; in January, permits were up 2.6 percent on month.Several of the local regions will see services PMI results, including Australia, Japan and China, while Hong Kong and Singapore will see private sector PMI results.Finally, the markets in Indonesia (Eid-ul-Fitr) and Taiwan (adjusted) are closed on Thursday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX