MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due at Thursday.At 3.15 AM ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's services and composite PMI survey data. The services indicator is forecast to fall to 55.6 in March from 56.2 in the previous month.At 3.45 am ET, services and composite PMI data is due from Italy. Economists expect the services index to drop to 52.6 in March from 53.0 a month ago.At 3.50 am ET, France's composite and services PMI survey results are due. The flash estimate showed that the composite indicator advanced to 47.0 in March from 45.1 in February.At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final composite and services PMI data is due. The index is seen at 50.9 in March, in line with flash estimate, and up from 50.4 in February.4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite and services PMI data is due. The composite indicator is forecast to match the flash estimate of 50.4 in March compared to 50.2 in February.At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue UK final services PMI data. According to flash estimate, the services PMI rose to 53.2 in March from 51.0 a month ago.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area producer prices for February. Prices are forecast to grow 0.3 percent on month, following a 0.8 percent rise in January.At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the governing council meeting held on March 5 and 6.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX