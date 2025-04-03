CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.0926 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0939.Against the yen and the euro, the aussie dropped to more than 3-week lows of 92.29 and 1.7414 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 92.63 and 1.7408, respectively.The aussie edged down to 0.6256 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6264.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the kiwi, 0.60 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen and 1.75 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX