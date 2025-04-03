SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 -3

DJ SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 03-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt investments in the UK and Europe and now pursuing an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders, is pleased to announce Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2024. Highlights for the period, 12 months ended 31 December 2024 - Asset realisation progress - during the year a total of GBP109 million, 42 per cent of the Group's 31 December 2023 total funded loan portfolio, has been repaid, comprising the repayment of five loans: - GBP42.6 million, Hotel, Scotland - EUR32.8 million, Three Shopping Centres, Spain - EUR22.9 million, Hotel, Dublin - EUR12.2 million, Shopping Centre, Spain - GBP8.8 million Hotel and Office, Northern Ireland - Significant cash returns to Shareholders totalled GBP125.0 million during the year (in addition to the GBP85.0 million returned to Shareholders in 2023) from the proceeds of loan repayments and cash held at the beginning of the year across the instalments: - February 2024: c.GBP20 million - March 2024: c.GBP25 million - July 2024: c.GBP80 million - Dividends continue uninterrupted totalling 5.5 pence per Ordinary share. - Strong cash generation - based on current forecasts, the portfolio is expected to continue to support an annual dividend payment of 5.5 pence per Ordinary share. - Income stability - all contractual loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments have once again been paid in full. - Inflation protection - 84 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors). - Borrowers of loans classified as Stage 1 and Stage 2 remain adequately capitalised and are expected to continue to pay loan interest and capital repayments in line with contractual obligations. - Solid portfolio performance - the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations with its defensive qualities reflected in the Group's continued NAV stability in a challenging macro-economic environment (save for the impact of the impairment provision made in relation to the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan). - 81% share price total return since inception in December 2012. - The average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 1.2 years, with the final loan being contractually due to repay by the end of 2026 - as of 31 December 2024 (subject to any permitted extensions which may be granted in the best interests of the shareholders). - Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio as of 31 December 2024 is 64 per cent. With the exception of the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan, a significant equity cushion continues to exist to the Company's loan basis. Post period-end Highlights -- One significant repayment concerning a GBP47.3 million loan (Hotels, UK) that was repaid in full. -- An additional GBP46.0 million of cash was returned to Shareholders in February 2025. Portfolio Statistics As at 31 December 2024, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy. The key portfolio statistics are summarised below: 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 Number of investments 7 12 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans* 84.3% 90.5% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return* 9.1% 8.2% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP* 20.6% 14.7% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP* 63.5% 61.8% Average remaining loan term 1.2 years 1.4 years Net Asset Value GBP194.9m GBP327.3m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income and net of impairment GBP149.5m GBP264.1m provisions) Cash GBP45.7m GBP63.8m Other net liabilities (including financial assets held at fair value through profit or (GBP0.3m) (GBP0.6m) loss)

*Alternative performance measure

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented: "During the year 42 per cent of the Group's 31 December 2023 funded portfolio was repaid across five investments. Further post-period end, this positive momentum has been maintained with a significant GBP47.3 million loan repayment. All of these positive results have enabled us to return GBP125 million to shareholders in three instalments during 2024 and GBP46 million in 2025 to date.

"Save for the impact of the provision made in relation to the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan, I'm pleased to report that the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations and that borrowers remain adequately capitalised.

"With only six investments now remaining in the portfolio, I look forward to keeping shareholders informed on our progress to realise the remaining investments and continue returning capital promptly to shareholders while sustaining regular quarterly dividend payments."

For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary +44 203 5303 630 Duke Le Prevost Starwood Capital +44 (0) 20 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Jefferies International Limited +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Gaudi Le Roux Harry Randall Ollie Nott Burson Buchanan +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Helen Tarbet +44 (0) 07788 528143 Henry Wilson Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 December 2024

Overview

Financial Highlights

Year ended Year ended Key Highlights 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 NAV per Ordinary Share 100.49 p 104.35 p Share Price 91.8 p 90.4 p NAV total return (1) 2.1% (2) 6.6% (2) Share Price total return (1) 8.3% (2) 10.5% (2) Total Net Assets GBP194.9 m GBP327.3 m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income and net of impairment GBP149.5 m GBP264.1 m provision) Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss GBP1.0 m GBP1.0 m Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP45.7 m GBP63.8 m Other net liabilities (GBP1.3 m) (GBP1.6 m) Dividends per Ordinary Share 5.5 p (3) 6.0 p (4) Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 9.1% 8.2% Ongoing charges percentage (1) 1.3% 1.1% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP (1) 20.6% 14.7% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP (1) 63.5% 61.8%

(1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report.

(2) Source: Morningstar. The Morningstar calculations include dividends in the year in which the payments are made to shareholders. This differs to the approach taken by the Company in this table which is to show dividends in the year in relation to which they are declared (see footnotes (3) and (4) below).

The differences between dividends paid and declared are shown below:

2024 2023 Dividends declared as disclosed by the Company (by the year to which they relate) 5.5p 6.0p Dividends paid during the year and included in the Morningstar calculation 6.0p 7.5p

(3) During 2024 the Company declared a dividend of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share in relation to each of the first three quarters of 2024 with the fourth quarter dividend of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share declaration being made in January 2025. These four dividends declared all related to income earned in 2024 and are therefore included within the 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share dividend shown in the table above for the year ended 31 December 2024.

(4) During 2023 the Company declared a dividend of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share in relation to each of the first three quarters. The Company also declared a dividend of 1.875 pence per Ordinary Share in January 2024. These four dividends declared all related to income earned in 2023 and are therefore included within the 6.0 pence per Ordinary Share dividend shown in the table above for the year ended 31 December 2023.

SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

As of 31 December 2024, the NAV was 100.49 pence per Ordinary Share (2023: 104.35 pence) and the share price was 91.8 pence (2023: 90.4 pence).

PREMIUM / DISCOUNT CUM-FAIR

The Company's share price has been volatile since the market turbulence caused by Covid-19 in March 2020. The volatility has been driven primarily by market conditions and trading flows rather than a change in the Company's performance. Objective and Investment Policy

INTRODUCTION

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") was established in November 2012 to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market.

The Company, together with its subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l, and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l, (collectively the "Group"), has provided a regular dividend to shareholders whilst preserving capital by limiting downside risk.

On 31 October 2022, the Company announced, that following a review of the Company's strategy and advice sought from its advisers, the Board intended to recommend to shareholders that the investment objective and policy of the Company were amended such that the Board can pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders (the "Proposed Orderly Realisation"). If approved by the shareholders, the Company would seek to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments.

On 28 December 2022, a Circular relating to the Proposed Orderly Realisation and containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was published. The Circular set out details of, and sought shareholder approval for, certain proposals (the "Proposals"). The Proposals were:

(a) a change to the Company's Investment Policy to reflect the fact that the Company will cease making any new investments and will pursue a realisation strategy of the remaining assets in the Company's portfolio; and

(b) adoption of new articles which provide for the periodic Compulsory Redemption of the Company's Shares at the discretion of the Directors to allow cash to be returned to shareholders following the full or partial realisation of assets.

On 27 January 2023, these Proposals were approved at the EGM.

The Investment Objective and Policy which applied prior to the approval of the Proposals are set out in the 2021 Annual Report which can be found on the Company's website https://starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Investment Objective applied up to the date of the approval of the Proposals was to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market. The Investment Policy applied up to the date of the approval of the Proposals was to invest in a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market as the Group had done since its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2012.

Set out below is the current Investment Objective and Policy of the Company following the approval of the Proposals.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

Following the Company's EGM on 27 January 2023, the Company's investment objective is to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group.

INVESTMENT POLICY

The assets of the Group will be realised in an orderly manner, returning cash to shareholders at such times and in such manner as the Board may, in its absolute discretion, determine. The Board will endeavour to realise all of the Group's investments in a manner that achieves a balance between maximising the net value received from those investments and making timely returns to shareholders.

The Group may not make any new investments save that:

-- investments may be made to honour commitments under existing contractual arrangements or to preserve thevalue of any underlying security; and

-- cash held by the Group pending distribution will be held in either cash or cash equivalents for thepurposes of cash management.

Subject to the above restrictions, the Company retains the ability to seek to enhance the returns of selected loan investments through the economic transfer of the most senior portion of such loan investments which would be by way of syndication, sale, assignment, sub-participation or other financing (including but not limited to true sale securitisation, repurchase transactions and loan-on-loan financing) to the same maturity as the original loan (i.e. "matched funding") while retaining a significant proportion as a subordinate investment. It is anticipated that where this is undertaken it would generate a positive net interest rate spread and enhance returns for the Company.

Transactions with Starwood Capital Group or Other Accounts

Subject to the above restrictions, the Company retains the ability to transact with companies within the Starwood Capital Group or any fund, company, limited partnership or other account managed or advised by any member of the Starwood Capital Group (Other Accounts) in furtherance of the Company's investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the Group's assets (for example, sales of the Group's assets to companies within the Starwood Capital Group or certain Other Accounts or amendments to pre-existing arrangements). In order to manage the potential conflicts of interest that may arise as a result of any such transactions, any such proposed transaction may only be entered into if the independent Directors of the Company have reviewed and approved the terms of the transaction, complied with the conflict of interest provisions in the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules and Guidance, 2021 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("Commission") under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2020, as amended, and, where required by the Listing Rules, Shareholder approval would be obtained in accordance with the listing rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Typically, such transactions will only be approved if: (i) an independent valuation has been obtained in relation to the asset in question: and (ii) the terms are at least as favourable to the Company as would be any comparable arrangement effected on normal commercial terms negotiated at arms' length between the relevant person and an independent party, taking into account, amongst other things, the timing of the transaction.

While Starwood Capital Group and certain Other Accounts are party to certain pre-existing co-investment commitments, no new co-investment arrangements are expected to be entered into by, or in relation to, the Company in the future during the orderly realisation of the Company's assets.

The change in investment objective does not impact the below classifications.

Borrowings

The Company may utilise borrowings from time to time for working capital and general corporate purposes provided such borrowings will not exceed an amount equal to 30 per cent of the Net Asset Value immediately following the drawdown of the borrowings.

In calculating the Company's borrowings for this purpose, any liabilities incurred under its foreign exchange hedging arrangements (described below) shall be disregarded.

Hedging

The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for purely speculative purposes. However, the Company's investments have been typically made in the currency of the country where the underlying real estate assets are located. The Company may continue to implement measures designed to protect the investments against material movements in the exchange rate between Sterling, being the Company's reporting currency, and the currency in which certain investments have been made. The analysis as to whether such measures should be implemented will take into account periodic interest, principal distributions or dividends, as well as the expected date of realisation of the investment. The Company may bear a level of currency risk that could otherwise be hedged where it considers that bearing such risk is advisable. The Company will only enter into hedging contracts, such as currency swap agreements, futures contracts, options and forward currency exchange and other derivative contracts when they are available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to it. The Company reserves the right to terminate any hedging arrangement in its absolute discretion.

The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, engage in a variety of interest rate management techniques, particularly to the extent the underlying investments are floating rate loans which are not fully hedged at the borrower level (by way of floating to fixed rate swap, cap or other instrument). Any instruments chosen may seek on the one hand to mitigate the economic effect of interest rate changes on the values of, and returns on, some of the Company's assets, and on the other hand help the Company achieve its risk management objectives. The Company may seek to hedge its entitlement under any loan investment to receive floating rate interest.

FCA Listing Rule restrictions

The Company will continue to comply with the restrictions imposed by the Listing Rules in force and as amended from time to time.

Any material change to the Company's published investment policy will be made only with the prior approval of the Financial Conduct Authority and of shareholders by ordinary resolution at a general meeting of the Company.

UK Listing Authority Investment Restrictions

The Company currently complies with the investment restrictions set out below and will continue to do so for so long as they remain requirements of the UK Listing Authority and the Company remains listed:

-- neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries will conduct any trading activity which is significant inthe context of its group as a whole;

-- the Company will avoid cross-financing between businesses forming part of its investment portfolio;

-- the Company will avoid the operation of common treasury functions as between the Company and investeecompanies;

-- not more than 10 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV will be invested in other listedclosed-ended investment funds; and

-- the Company will, at all times, invest and manage its assets in a way which is consistent with its objectof spreading investment risk and in accordance with the published investment policy. As required by the ListingRules, any material change to the investment policy of the Company will be made only with the approval ofshareholders.

Chairman's Statement

JOHN WHITTLE | Chairman

2 April 2025

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to present the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The UK's economic growth in 2024 was slower than initially forecast in part due to the uncertainty around the scale and composition of tax increases in the Autumn Budget at the end of October. UK base rates had been forecast to decrease more and quicker in 2024 than the cumulative 0.5 per cent decrease (in two separate cuts) in the latter part of the year. The UK's Monetary Policy Committee has said that the global economy is under strain amid growing geopolitical tensions and trade policy uncertainty and cautioned that the UK economy would be impacted if the US government does impose tariffs on imports into the US. The magnitude and severity of these changes and pressures on the UK and, indeed, on global economies will depend on a range of factors; the outlook remains uncertain.

The 2024 forecast for the EU projected moderate real GDP growth of 0.9 per cent and the final number is currently estimated to be broadly in line with the initial projection at 0.8 per cent. The growth outlook for 2025 is slightly higher, but still modest, circa 1.5 per cent. By the start of 2024, inflation had fallen significantly from its peak in 2023 and was expected to fall further in 2024 but it is still above the European Central Bank's medium-term target of 2 per cent. With a low growth rate and less inflationary pressure than many other major economies the European Central Bank was able to make four base rate cuts in 2024 totalling 1.0 per cent, leaving the EU deposit rate at the end of 2024 at 3.0 per cent with further cuts expected. Elevated uncertainty, at home and abroad, will continue to weigh on the EU economy in 2025.

Broadly speaking, real estate values stabilised across the spectrum in 2024, with some values now starting to increase. During late 2022 and 2023, yields had increased as a result of higher interest rates, but this started to turn during 2024 and almost all asset classes have now seen the beginning of yield compression. Office yields are a few months behind the other asset classes but have flattened during 2024 and the outlook is that they too will begin to compress in 2025. Occupational performance has seen robust income growth in high quality real estate across all real estate asset classes, including office. Transaction and investment volumes in 2024 were low in comparison to historic standards, and it is unlikely that they will increase until investors feel they have entered a more stable interest rate environment.

The Group's results for 2024 were also not quite as forecast. On the positive side all contractual interest and scheduled amortisation payments have continued to be paid in full and underlying collateral valuations for most of the portfolio continue to provide reassuring headroom. However, as you will be aware, in October 2024, the loan sponsor of the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan provided new operational updates. The Board subsequently evaluated various business plan scenarios and the associated uncertainties. As a consequence of this new information, combined with the challenging local office market dynamics, the Board provisioned for a 50 per cent impairment of the Company's loan, equivalent to EUR12.9 million. The Board, Investment Manager and Investment Adviser consider that there are a wide range of possible outcomes whereby the loan may have a lesser or greater degree of recovery due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the various business plan scenarios. The position is being actively managed to maximise the opportunity for value recovery. Since October 2024, no material changes to the value of this loan have occurred.

Despite this impairment, during the year the Group returned GBP125.0 million to shareholders, in addition to the GBP85.0 million returned to shareholders in 2023 and delivered the target 5.5 pence per share dividend to shareholders.

Shareholders will be aware that following an Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') held on 27 January 2023 the objective of the Group is to pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

The orderly realisation strategy will not result in the liquidation of the Company in the immediate future or require the Company to dispose of assets within a defined time frame. The new strategy was approved by 99% of Shareholders that voted at the EGM held on 27 January 2023, and it is being implemented in a manner that seeks to maximise value to shareholders. It is intended that the Company's listing and target annualised dividend of 5.5 pence per share will be maintained as long as feasible during the orderly realisation. The Board anticipates that the orderly realisation of the assets will happen over a four-to-five-year period (having started at the beginning of 2023) with periodic share redemptions continuing to be made as loans are repaid and commitments are satisfied. As such, the focus of the Board, the Investment Manager and the Investment Advisor is on achieving the best possible outcome for shareholders.

Following several loan repayments during 2024 (more details in Divestment Momentum section below) the portfolio comprised just seven loan assets as of 31 December 2024.

2024 HIGHLIGHTS

-- Asset realisation progress - during the year:

° A total of GBP109 million, 42 per cent of the Group's 31 December 2023 total funded loan portfolio, has been repaid, comprising the repayment of five loans

° Proceeds (along with some cash that was held at the beginning of the year) were used to return GBP125 million of cash to shareholders during the year

-- Dividend - on 24 January 2025, the Directors declared a dividend, which was paid in February, in respectof the fourth quarter of 2024 of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share - resulting in a dividend of 5.5 pence per OrdinaryShare for the full year. The 2025 dividend target is 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share

-- Strong cash generation - based on current forecasts, the portfolio is expected to continue to supportannual dividend payments of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly

-- All assets are constantly monitored for changes in their risk profile - the current investment riskclassification of the investments as of 31 December 2024 is listed below:

° Four loan investments equivalent to 67 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 31 December 2024 were classified in the lowest risk profile, Stage 1

° Two loan investments equivalent to 19 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 31 December 2024 were classified as Stage 2

° One loan equivalent to 14 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 31 December 2024 was reclassified from Stage 2 to Stage 3 and an impairment provision of EUR12.9 million was made against this loan investment

-- Income stability - all contractual loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments paid in full

-- Inflation protection - 84 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (withfloors)

-- Solid portfolio performance - the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations with itsdefensive qualities reflected in the Group's continued NAV stability in a challenging macro-economic environment(save for the impact of the impairment provision made in relation to the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan)

-- Borrowers of loans classified as Stage 1 and Stage 2 remain adequately capitalised and are expected tocontinue to pay loan interest and capital repayments in line with contractual obligations

-- 81 per cent - share price total return since inception in December 2012

