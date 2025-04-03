SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 -7

DJ SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented: "During the year 42 per cent of the Group's 31 December 2023 funded portfolio was repaid across five investments. Further post-period end, this positive momentum has been maintained with a significant GBP47.3 million loan repayment. All of these positive results have enabled us to return GBP125 million to shareholders in three instalments during 2024 and GBP46 million in 2025 to date.

"Save for the impact of the provision made in relation to the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan, I'm pleased to report that the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations and that borrowers remain adequately capitalised.

"With only six investments now remaining in the portfolio, I look forward to keeping shareholders informed on our progress to realise the remaining investments and continue returning capital promptly to shareholders while sustaining regular quarterly dividend payments."

For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary +44 203 5303 630 Duke Le Prevost Starwood Capital +44 (0) 20 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Jefferies International Limited +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Gaudi Le Roux Harry Randall Ollie Nott Burson Buchanan +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Helen Tarbet +44 (0) 07788 528143 Henry Wilson Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

Overview

Financial Highlights

Year ended Year ended Key Highlights 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 NAV per Ordinary Share 100.49 p 104.35 p Share Price 91.8 p 90.4 p NAV total return (1) 2.1% (2) 6.6% (2) Share Price total return (1) 8.3% (2) 10.5% (2) Total Net Assets GBP194.9 m GBP327.3 m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income and net of impairment GBP149.5 m GBP264.1 m provision) Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss GBP1.0 m GBP1.0 m Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP45.7 m GBP63.8 m Other net liabilities (GBP1.3 m) (GBP1.6 m) Dividends per Ordinary Share 5.5 p (3) 6.0 p (4) Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 9.1% 8.2% Ongoing charges percentage (1) 1.3% 1.1% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP (1) 20.6% 14.7% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP (1) 63.5% 61.8%

(1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report.

(2) Source: Morningstar. The Morningstar calculations include dividends in the year in which the payments are made to shareholders. This differs to the approach taken by the Company in this table which is to show dividends in the year in relation to which they are declared (see footnotes (3) and (4) below).

The differences between dividends paid and declared are shown below:

2024 2023 Dividends declared as disclosed by the Company (by the year to which they relate) 5.5p 6.0p Dividends paid during the year and included in the Morningstar calculation 6.0p 7.5p

(3) During 2024 the Company declared a dividend of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share in relation to each of the first three quarters of 2024 with the fourth quarter dividend of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share declaration being made in January 2025. These four dividends declared all related to income earned in 2024 and are therefore included within the 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share dividend shown in the table above for the year ended 31 December 2024.

(4) During 2023 the Company declared a dividend of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share in relation to each of the first three quarters. The Company also declared a dividend of 1.875 pence per Ordinary Share in January 2024. These four dividends declared all related to income earned in 2023 and are therefore included within the 6.0 pence per Ordinary Share dividend shown in the table above for the year ended 31 December 2023.

SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

As of 31 December 2024, the NAV was 100.49 pence per Ordinary Share (2023: 104.35 pence) and the share price was 91.8 pence (2023: 90.4 pence).

PREMIUM / DISCOUNT CUM-FAIR

The Company's share price has been volatile since the market turbulence caused by Covid-19 in March 2020. The volatility has been driven primarily by market conditions and trading flows rather than a change in the Company's performance. Objective and Investment Policy

INTRODUCTION

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") was established in November 2012 to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market.

The Company, together with its subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l, and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l, (collectively the "Group"), has provided a regular dividend to shareholders whilst preserving capital by limiting downside risk.

On 31 October 2022, the Company announced, that following a review of the Company's strategy and advice sought from its advisers, the Board intended to recommend to shareholders that the investment objective and policy of the Company were amended such that the Board can pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders (the "Proposed Orderly Realisation"). If approved by the shareholders, the Company would seek to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments.

On 28 December 2022, a Circular relating to the Proposed Orderly Realisation and containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was published. The Circular set out details of, and sought shareholder approval for, certain proposals (the "Proposals"). The Proposals were:

(a) a change to the Company's Investment Policy to reflect the fact that the Company will cease making any new investments and will pursue a realisation strategy of the remaining assets in the Company's portfolio; and

(b) adoption of new articles which provide for the periodic Compulsory Redemption of the Company's Shares at the discretion of the Directors to allow cash to be returned to shareholders following the full or partial realisation of assets.

On 27 January 2023, these Proposals were approved at the EGM.

The Investment Objective and Policy which applied prior to the approval of the Proposals are set out in the 2021 Annual Report which can be found on the Company's website https://starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Investment Objective applied up to the date of the approval of the Proposals was to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market. The Investment Policy applied up to the date of the approval of the Proposals was to invest in a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market as the Group had done since its initial public offering (IPO) in December 2012.

Set out below is the current Investment Objective and Policy of the Company following the approval of the Proposals.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

Following the Company's EGM on 27 January 2023, the Company's investment objective is to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group.

INVESTMENT POLICY

The assets of the Group will be realised in an orderly manner, returning cash to shareholders at such times and in such manner as the Board may, in its absolute discretion, determine. The Board will endeavour to realise all of the Group's investments in a manner that achieves a balance between maximising the net value received from those investments and making timely returns to shareholders.

The Group may not make any new investments save that:

-- investments may be made to honour commitments under existing contractual arrangements or to preserve thevalue of any underlying security; and

-- cash held by the Group pending distribution will be held in either cash or cash equivalents for thepurposes of cash management.

Subject to the above restrictions, the Company retains the ability to seek to enhance the returns of selected loan investments through the economic transfer of the most senior portion of such loan investments which would be by way of syndication, sale, assignment, sub-participation or other financing (including but not limited to true sale securitisation, repurchase transactions and loan-on-loan financing) to the same maturity as the original loan (i.e. "matched funding") while retaining a significant proportion as a subordinate investment. It is anticipated that where this is undertaken it would generate a positive net interest rate spread and enhance returns for the Company.

Transactions with Starwood Capital Group or Other Accounts

Subject to the above restrictions, the Company retains the ability to transact with companies within the Starwood Capital Group or any fund, company, limited partnership or other account managed or advised by any member of the Starwood Capital Group (Other Accounts) in furtherance of the Company's investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the Group's assets (for example, sales of the Group's assets to companies within the Starwood Capital Group or certain Other Accounts or amendments to pre-existing arrangements). In order to manage the potential conflicts of interest that may arise as a result of any such transactions, any such proposed transaction may only be entered into if the independent Directors of the Company have reviewed and approved the terms of the transaction, complied with the conflict of interest provisions in the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules and Guidance, 2021 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission ("Commission") under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2020, as amended, and, where required by the Listing Rules, Shareholder approval would be obtained in accordance with the listing rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Typically, such transactions will only be approved if: (i) an independent valuation has been obtained in relation to the asset in question: and (ii) the terms are at least as favourable to the Company as would be any comparable arrangement effected on normal commercial terms negotiated at arms' length between the relevant person and an independent party, taking into account, amongst other things, the timing of the transaction.

While Starwood Capital Group and certain Other Accounts are party to certain pre-existing co-investment commitments, no new co-investment arrangements are expected to be entered into by, or in relation to, the Company in the future during the orderly realisation of the Company's assets.

The change in investment objective does not impact the below classifications.

Borrowings

The Company may utilise borrowings from time to time for working capital and general corporate purposes provided such borrowings will not exceed an amount equal to 30 per cent of the Net Asset Value immediately following the drawdown of the borrowings.

In calculating the Company's borrowings for this purpose, any liabilities incurred under its foreign exchange hedging arrangements (described below) shall be disregarded.

Hedging

The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for purely speculative purposes. However, the Company's investments have been typically made in the currency of the country where the underlying real estate assets are located. The Company may continue to implement measures designed to protect the investments against material movements in the exchange rate between Sterling, being the Company's reporting currency, and the currency in which certain investments have been made. The analysis as to whether such measures should be implemented will take into account periodic interest, principal distributions or dividends, as well as the expected date of realisation of the investment. The Company may bear a level of currency risk that could otherwise be hedged where it considers that bearing such risk is advisable. The Company will only enter into hedging contracts, such as currency swap agreements, futures contracts, options and forward currency exchange and other derivative contracts when they are available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to it. The Company reserves the right to terminate any hedging arrangement in its absolute discretion.

The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, engage in a variety of interest rate management techniques, particularly to the extent the underlying investments are floating rate loans which are not fully hedged at the borrower level (by way of floating to fixed rate swap, cap or other instrument). Any instruments chosen may seek on the one hand to mitigate the economic effect of interest rate changes on the values of, and returns on, some of the Company's assets, and on the other hand help the Company achieve its risk management objectives. The Company may seek to hedge its entitlement under any loan investment to receive floating rate interest.

FCA Listing Rule restrictions

The Company will continue to comply with the restrictions imposed by the Listing Rules in force and as amended from time to time.

Any material change to the Company's published investment policy will be made only with the prior approval of the Financial Conduct Authority and of shareholders by ordinary resolution at a general meeting of the Company.

UK Listing Authority Investment Restrictions

The Company currently complies with the investment restrictions set out below and will continue to do so for so long as they remain requirements of the UK Listing Authority and the Company remains listed:

-- neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries will conduct any trading activity which is significant inthe context of its group as a whole;

-- the Company will avoid cross-financing between businesses forming part of its investment portfolio;

-- the Company will avoid the operation of common treasury functions as between the Company and investeecompanies;

-- not more than 10 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV will be invested in other listedclosed-ended investment funds; and

-- the Company will, at all times, invest and manage its assets in a way which is consistent with its objectof spreading investment risk and in accordance with the published investment policy. As required by the ListingRules, any material change to the investment policy of the Company will be made only with the approval ofshareholders.

Chairman's Statement

JOHN WHITTLE | Chairman

2 April 2025

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to present the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The UK's economic growth in 2024 was slower than initially forecast in part due to the uncertainty around the scale and composition of tax increases in the Autumn Budget at the end of October. UK base rates had been forecast to decrease more and quicker in 2024 than the cumulative 0.5 per cent decrease (in two separate cuts) in the latter part of the year. The UK's Monetary Policy Committee has said that the global economy is under strain amid growing geopolitical tensions and trade policy uncertainty and cautioned that the UK economy would be impacted if the US government does impose tariffs on imports into the US. The magnitude and severity of these changes and pressures on the UK and, indeed, on global economies will depend on a range of factors; the outlook remains uncertain.

The 2024 forecast for the EU projected moderate real GDP growth of 0.9 per cent and the final number is currently estimated to be broadly in line with the initial projection at 0.8 per cent. The growth outlook for 2025 is slightly higher, but still modest, circa 1.5 per cent. By the start of 2024, inflation had fallen significantly from its peak in 2023 and was expected to fall further in 2024 but it is still above the European Central Bank's medium-term target of 2 per cent. With a low growth rate and less inflationary pressure than many other major economies the European Central Bank was able to make four base rate cuts in 2024 totalling 1.0 per cent, leaving the EU deposit rate at the end of 2024 at 3.0 per cent with further cuts expected. Elevated uncertainty, at home and abroad, will continue to weigh on the EU economy in 2025.

Broadly speaking, real estate values stabilised across the spectrum in 2024, with some values now starting to increase. During late 2022 and 2023, yields had increased as a result of higher interest rates, but this started to turn during 2024 and almost all asset classes have now seen the beginning of yield compression. Office yields are a few months behind the other asset classes but have flattened during 2024 and the outlook is that they too will begin to compress in 2025. Occupational performance has seen robust income growth in high quality real estate across all real estate asset classes, including office. Transaction and investment volumes in 2024 were low in comparison to historic standards, and it is unlikely that they will increase until investors feel they have entered a more stable interest rate environment.

The Group's results for 2024 were also not quite as forecast. On the positive side all contractual interest and scheduled amortisation payments have continued to be paid in full and underlying collateral valuations for most of the portfolio continue to provide reassuring headroom. However, as you will be aware, in October 2024, the loan sponsor of the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan provided new operational updates. The Board subsequently evaluated various business plan scenarios and the associated uncertainties. As a consequence of this new information, combined with the challenging local office market dynamics, the Board provisioned for a 50 per cent impairment of the Company's loan, equivalent to EUR12.9 million. The Board, Investment Manager and Investment Adviser consider that there are a wide range of possible outcomes whereby the loan may have a lesser or greater degree of recovery due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the various business plan scenarios. The position is being actively managed to maximise the opportunity for value recovery. Since October 2024, no material changes to the value of this loan have occurred.

Despite this impairment, during the year the Group returned GBP125.0 million to shareholders, in addition to the GBP85.0 million returned to shareholders in 2023 and delivered the target 5.5 pence per share dividend to shareholders.

Shareholders will be aware that following an Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') held on 27 January 2023 the objective of the Group is to pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

The orderly realisation strategy will not result in the liquidation of the Company in the immediate future or require the Company to dispose of assets within a defined time frame. The new strategy was approved by 99% of Shareholders that voted at the EGM held on 27 January 2023, and it is being implemented in a manner that seeks to maximise value to shareholders. It is intended that the Company's listing and target annualised dividend of 5.5 pence per share will be maintained as long as feasible during the orderly realisation. The Board anticipates that the orderly realisation of the assets will happen over a four-to-five-year period (having started at the beginning of 2023) with periodic share redemptions continuing to be made as loans are repaid and commitments are satisfied. As such, the focus of the Board, the Investment Manager and the Investment Advisor is on achieving the best possible outcome for shareholders.

Following several loan repayments during 2024 (more details in Divestment Momentum section below) the portfolio comprised just seven loan assets as of 31 December 2024.

2024 HIGHLIGHTS

-- Asset realisation progress - during the year:

° A total of GBP109 million, 42 per cent of the Group's 31 December 2023 total funded loan portfolio, has been repaid, comprising the repayment of five loans

° Proceeds (along with some cash that was held at the beginning of the year) were used to return GBP125 million of cash to shareholders during the year

-- Dividend - on 24 January 2025, the Directors declared a dividend, which was paid in February, in respectof the fourth quarter of 2024 of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share - resulting in a dividend of 5.5 pence per OrdinaryShare for the full year. The 2025 dividend target is 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share

-- Strong cash generation - based on current forecasts, the portfolio is expected to continue to supportannual dividend payments of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly

-- All assets are constantly monitored for changes in their risk profile - the current investment riskclassification of the investments as of 31 December 2024 is listed below:

° Four loan investments equivalent to 67 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 31 December 2024 were classified in the lowest risk profile, Stage 1

° Two loan investments equivalent to 19 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 31 December 2024 were classified as Stage 2

° One loan equivalent to 14 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 31 December 2024 was reclassified from Stage 2 to Stage 3 and an impairment provision of EUR12.9 million was made against this loan investment

-- Income stability - all contractual loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments paid in full

-- Inflation protection - 84 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (withfloors)

-- Solid portfolio performance - the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations with itsdefensive qualities reflected in the Group's continued NAV stability in a challenging macro-economic environment(save for the impact of the impairment provision made in relation to the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan)

-- Borrowers of loans classified as Stage 1 and Stage 2 remain adequately capitalised and are expected tocontinue to pay loan interest and capital repayments in line with contractual obligations

-- 81 per cent - share price total return since inception in December 2012

-- The average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 1.2 years, with the final loan being contractuallydue to repay by the end of 2026 - as of 31 December 2024 (subject to any permitted extensions which may be grantedin the best interests of the shareholders)

-- Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio as of 31 December 2024is 64 per cent. With the exception of the Office Portfolio, Ireland loan, a significant equity cushion continues toexist to the Company's loan basis.

DIVESTMENT MOMENTUM

In line with the strategic direction of the Group (i.e. the orderly realisation of assets and the return of capital to shareholders) no new loans or commitments were made during 2024.

During the year the Group funded GBP9.9 million in relation to loan commitments made in prior years which were unfunded. In addition, the Group capitalised GBP1.6 million of interest on one loan in line with the facility agreement.

Repayments received during the year amounted to GBP109.4 million relating to five loans which were repaid in full as follows:

-- GBP42.6 million, Hotel, Scotland

-- EUR32.8 million, Three Shopping Centres, Spain

-- EUR22.9 million, Hotel, Dublin

-- EUR12.2 million, Shopping Centre, Spain

-- GBP8.8 million, Hotel and Office, Northern Ireland

In addition, subsequent to year end, one GBP47.3 million loan (Hotels, United Kingdom) was repaid in full.

As of 31 December 2021 to 2024 the Group had cash commitments as shown in the table below.

2021 2022 2023 2024 Funded loans (before impairments) GBP412.0m GBP425.9m GBP262.7m GBP159.1m Unfunded Cash Commitments GBP44.5m GBP49.0m GBP36.2m GBP23.0m Total GBP456.5m GBP474.9m GBP298.9m GBP182.1m

The contractual maturity of the Group's portfolio is set out in the Investment Manager's report and shows that as of 31 December 2024, 53 per cent of invested loan balances held were expected to mature in 2025 and we look forward to reporting on the progress of repayments over the coming year.

NAV PERFORMANCE

The table below shows the NAV per share movements over the 12 months to 31 December 2024 by quarter and for the year.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2024 NAV at beginning of the period 104.35 104.45 104.92 105.61 104.35 Operating income available to distribute (1) 1.82 2.32 2.09 1.88 8.11 Impairment provision released/(made) on assets classified as Stage 3 (2) 0.05 0.00 0.00 (5.59) (5.54) Reclassification of realised FX gains from not distributable to distributable income (1.72) (0.64) 0.00 0.25 (2.11) following loan repayments (3) Realised FX hedging gains reclassified as available to distribute following loan 1.56 0.40 0.00 0.00 1.96 repayments (4) Unrealised FX gains/(losses) (5) 0.27 (0.23) (0.03) (0.29) (0.28) Dividends declared (1.88) (1.38) (1.37) (1.37) (6.00) NAV as end of period 104.45 104.92 105.61 100.49 100.49

(1) Operating Income available to distribute comprises loan income recognised in the period less operating costs incurred and before any impairment is taken into account. It includes realised foreign exchange gains and losses that are available to distribute except where the realised gains and losses relate to the settlement of hedges that were previously rolled forward and the gain or loss on that roll forward was classified as unavailable to distribute (see notes 3 and 4 below). These movements are shown separately in the table above.

(2) In March 2024, a loan against which an impairment had been made against during 2023 was settled in full and part of the impairment provided for was not utilized and released back as a credit to the income statement. In October 2024 a loan classified as Stage 3 had an impairment provision made against it.

(3) On occasion, the Group may realise a gain or loss on the roll forward of a hedge if it becomes necessary to extend a capital hedge beyond the initial anticipated loan term. If this situation arises the Group will separate the realised FX gain or loss from other realised FX gains or losses and not consider it available to distribute or as a reduction in distributable profits. The FX gain or loss will only be transferred to distributable income when the rolled hedge matures or is settled due to the loan repayment, and the final net gain or loss on the capital hedges over the life of the loan can be determined. The reconciliation of NAV above shows the reversing of such an FX gain (or proportion thereof) in Q1 and Q2 following the repayment and/or the partial repayment of such loans.

(4) This relates to the transfer of historic realised gains on capital hedges that were rolled (as described under note (3) from undistributable to distributable income due to the final settlement of capital hedges (or a portion thereof where a loan has only partially repaid) less realised FX losses during the month on the repayment of loan amounts and the settlement (or portion thereof) of the rolled hedges.

(5) Unrealised foreign exchange gain/losses relate to the net impact of changes in the valuation of foreign exchange hedges and the sterling equivalent value of Euro loan investments (using the applicable month end rate). Mismatches between the hedge valuations and the loan investments may occur depending on the shape of the forward FX curve and this causes some movement in the NAV. These unrealised FX gains / losses are not considered part of distributable reserves.

CAPITAL REDEMPTIONS AND SHARE PRICE

During the year, the Company redeemed a total of 119,761,309 shares for a total of GBP125.0 million as follows:.

Number of shares Price at which shares Total capital returned redeemed redeemed to Shareholders Feb-24 19,402,403 GBP1.0308 GBP19,999,996 Mar-24 24,110,333 GBP1.0369 GBP25,000,003 Jul-24 76,248,573 GBP1.0492 GBP80,000,002 2024 119,761,309 GBP125,000,001

Following the redemption in July 2024 and as of 31 December 2024 the Company had 193,929,633 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights was 193,929,633.

Subsequent to year end, in February 2025, the Company redeemed a further 45,889,830 shares at a price of GBP 1.0024 per share, resulting in an additional GBP 46.0 million being returned to shareholders. Following this redemption, the Company has 148,039,803 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 148,039,803. This followed the repayment of one loan (Hotels, United Kingdom) subsequent to year end which I referred to above.

During the year the Company's share price has traded in a range of between 97.8 and 89.0 pence per share. The year end share price was 91.8 pence reflecting a 8.6 per cent discount to NAV.

DIVIDENDS

Total dividends of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share were declared in relation to the year ended 31 December 2024 in line with the target of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share. These 2024 financial statements show modest income reserves which are lower than the announced dividends of 1.375 pence per share in respect of the fourth quarter of 2024. However, given the current level of cash flow generated by the portfolio, the Board decided to maintain its annual dividend target of 5.5 pence per share. Dividend payments can continue to be made by the Company (as a Guernsey registered limited company) as long as it passes the solvency test (i.e. it is able to pay its debts as they come due).

The Board is also mindful of shareholder appetite for a regular source of income and as such continues to target 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share per annum (payable quarterly) going forward for as long as feasible during the orderly realisation.

BOARD COMPOSITION AND DIVERSITY

The Board believes strongly in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and we continue to consider the recommendations of the Davies, Hampton Alexander and Parker Reports and these recommendations will be taken into account should the appointment of a new director be required.

I remain very pleased with the current composition of the Board both in terms of experience, skills and diversity which places us well for the upcoming challenges.

As at 31 December 2024, the Company met the targets specified in the Listing Rules 9.8.6R(9)(a)(i) and (ii) with the Board comprising 50 per cent women, one of whom is the Senior Independent Director. However, the Company has not met the target under Listing Rule 9.8.6R(9)(a)(iii) of having one Director from a minority ethnic background. Please refer to the Corporate Governance Statement for the Board's diversity statement.

GOING CONCERN

Under the UK Corporate Governance Code and applicable regulations, the Directors are required to satisfy themselves that it is reasonable to assume that the Group is a going concern.

The Directors have undertaken a comprehensive review of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern including a review of the ongoing cash flows and the level of cash balances as of the reporting date as well as forecasts of future cash flows. After making enquiries of the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and the Administrator and having reassessed the principal risks, the Directors considered it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Consolidated Financial Statements.

Notwithstanding the above, and as disclosed in these financial statements, the strategy of orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders over time may result in some material uncertainty as to the longer term future of the Company and the Group and its longer term ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statements have not been modified in respect of this matter.

OUTLOOK

Economic pressures and geopolitical tensions are forecast to continue into 2025.

The focus of the Group for 2025 will be the continued orderly realisation of the Group's assets and the return of cash to shareholders over time.

The Board believes it is important to have clear messaging to you, our shareholders, and we will continue to inform you of the Group's progress through our quarterly updates. We welcome any comments you have on our communication and supply of information to you.

My thanks to all of our services providers for their continued support over the period.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to close by thanking shareholders for your commitment and support. I look forward to briefing you again on the Group's progress later this year.

John Whittle | Chairman

2 April 2025

Strategic and Business Review

Strategic Report

The Strategic Report describes the business of the Group and details the uncertainties, principal and emerging risks associated with its activities.

CORPORATE PURPOSE

Following the EGM held on 27 January 2023, the general corporate purpose of the Company and the Group is to pursue a strategy of orderly realisation and the return of capital over time to shareholders.

OBJECTIVE, INVESTMENT POLICY AND BUSINESS MODEL

The Objective and Investment Policy describes the Group's strategy and business model and is set out in the Overview section of these Annual Accounts.

The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, a Company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the Commission. The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement.

PERFORMANCE

A review of performance is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report.

A number of performance measures are considered by the Board, the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser in assessing the Company's success in achieving its objectives. The Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") used are established industry measures to show the progress and performance of the Group and are as follows:

-- The movement in NAV per Ordinary Share;

-- The movement in share price and the discount / premium to NAV;

-- The payment of targeted dividends;

-- The portfolio yield;

-- Ongoing charges as a percentage of undiluted NAV; and

-- Weighted average loan to value for the portfolio.

Details of the KPIs achieved are shown in the Financial Highlights section.

RISK MANAGEMENT

It is the role of the Board to review and manage all risks associated with the Group, both those impacting the performance and the prospects of the Group and those which threaten the ongoing viability. It is the role of the Board to mitigate these either directly or through the delegation of certain responsibilities to the Audit Committee and Investment Manager.

The Board performs a review of a risk matrix at each Board meeting.

The Board considers the following principal risks could impact the performance and prospects of the Group but do not threaten the ability of the Company or the Group to continue in operation and meet its liabilities. In deciding which risks are principal risks the Board considers the potential impact and probability of the related events or circumstances, and the timescale over which they may occur. Consequently, it has put in place mitigation plans to manage those identified risks. Details of the principal and emerging risks considered as part of the review of the risk matrix are highlighted below.

Principal Risks

Financial Market Volatility (risk that dividends do not meet the targeted levels and that the share price discount persists and widens)

Subsequent to the EGM held on 27 January 2023 the Group's strategy is for an orderly realisation of its assets and the return of capital to shareholders. During the realisation period the Company intends to target a similar per share level of dividends as previously for as long as this is feasible and to return capital to shareholders subject to maintaining sufficient cash to fund as yet unfunded commitments on loans and ongoing operating costs.

The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies and, consequently, the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns.

As a result, the level of dividends to be paid by the Company may fluctuate and there is no guarantee that any such dividends will be paid. Since March 2020 the shares have traded at a discount to NAV per share and shareholders may be unable to realise their investments through the secondary market at NAV per share.

The Board, along with the Investment Manager and the Investment Adviser, monitor, review and consider the estimates and assumptions that underpin the targeted returns of the business and, where necessary, communicate any changes in those estimates and assumptions to the market.

The Board monitors the level of premium or discount of the share price to NAV per share and deployed a share buyback programme during 2020, 2021 and 2022 in order to support the share price. The new strategy of returning capital to shareholders over time should mean that, subject to no unforeseen negative impacts on the value of investments, shareholders will receive a return of capital invested over time. In 2024, the Company returned GBP125.0 million to shareholders (2023 - GBP85.0 million).

Strategic Risk (risk that the strategy is not achievable)

Subsequent to the EGM held on 27 January 2023 the Group's strategy is for an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders. It is anticipated that the return of capital to shareholders will be completed over a four to five year period from the beginning of 2023.

The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies and, consequently, the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns.

The Directors regularly receive information on the performance of the existing loans, including the performance of underlying assets versus underwritten business plan and the likelihood of any early repayments, or the need for any loan amendments.

The Board continues to monitor the revised investment strategy and performance on an ongoing basis.

Market Deterioration Risk (risk of the economies in which the Group operates either stagnating or going into recession)

The Group's investments are comprised principally of debt investments in the UK, the Republic of Ireland and Spain and it is therefore exposed to economic movements and changes in these markets. Any deterioration in the global, UK or European economy could have a significant adverse effect on the activities of the Group and may result in loan defaults or impairments.

The economic backdrop created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the situation in Ukraine, and in the Middle East, the recent US elections and the resultant unstable global political and economic environment in which the Company is operating all present a significant risk to European and Global economies. While the Group has no direct or known indirect involvement with Ukraine, Russia or the Middle East it may be impacted by the consequences of the instability caused by the ongoing conflicts and political instability.

The impact of the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union in 2020 still represents a potential threat to the UK economy as well as wider Europe. On a cyclical view, the national economies across Europe appear to be in a period of lower growth, and potentially, alongside the economic impact of Covid-19, the destabilising impact of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and the recent US elections moving towards recession.

In addition there is the impact of the ongoing, albeit dampened, volatile inflationary environment to consider (driven by interest rates, energy costs and costs of living). This environment could make it harder for borrowers to meet their interest obligations to the Group and to ultimately repay the loans advanced to them.

The Board have considered the impact of market deterioration on the current and future operations of the Group and its portfolio of loans advanced. As a result of the cash held in reserve by the Group and the underlying quality of the portfolio of loans advanced, both the Investment Manager and the Board still believe the fundamentals of the portfolio remain positive and that the Group can adequately support the portfolio of loans advanced despite current market conditions.

In the event of a loan default in the portfolio, the Group is generally entitled to accelerate the loan and enforce security, but the process may be expensive and lengthy, and the outcome is dependent on sufficient recoveries being made to repay the borrower's obligations and associated costs. Some of the investments held would rank behind senior debt tranches for repayment in the event that a borrower defaults, with the consequence of greater risk of partial or total loss. In addition, repayment of loans by the borrower at maturity could be subject to the availability of refinancing options, including the availability of senior and subordinated debt and is also subject to the underlying value of the real estate collateral at the date of maturity. The Group is mitigated against this with an average weighted loan to value of the portfolio of 64 per cent. Therefore, the portfolio should be able to withstand a significant level of deterioration before additional credit losses are incurred.

The Investment Adviser has also mitigated the risk of credit losses by undertaking detailed due diligence prior to the signing of each loan. Whilst the precise scope of due diligence will have depended on the proposed investment, such diligence will typically have included independent valuations, building, measurement and environmental surveys, legal reviews of property title, assessment of the strength of the borrower's management team and key leases and, where necessary, mechanical and engineering surveys, accounting and tax reviews and know your customer checks.

The Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and Board have also managed these risks in the past by ensuring a diversification of investments in terms of geography, market and type of loan. Such diversification will be harder to achieve as the company pursues a strategy of orderly realisation and does not enter into any new investments. The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser operate in accordance with the guidelines, investment limits and restrictions as determined by the Board. The Directors review the portfolio against these guidelines on a regular basis.

The Investment Adviser obtains regular performance reporting from all borrowers and meets with all borrowers on a regular basis to monitor developments in respect of each loan and reports to the Investment Manager and the Board periodically and on an ad hoc basis where considered necessary.

The Group's loans are held at amortised cost. The performance of each loan is reviewed quarterly by the Investment Adviser for any indicators of significant increase in credit risk, impaired or defaulted loans. The Investment Adviser also provides their assessment of any expected credit loss for each loan advanced. The results of the performance review and allowance for expected credit losses are discussed with the Investment Manager and the Board.

Two loans within the portfolio are classified as Stage 2 as at 31 December 2024 (increased risk of default). These loans account for 19 per cent of the portfolio funded by the Group as at 31 December 2024. No expected credit losses have been recognised against any of these loans, because of the strong LTVs across the loan portfolio and strong contractual agreements with borrowers, including against these Stage 2 loans.

One loan (accounting for 14 per cent of the funded portfolio as at 31 December 2024) is currently classed as Stage 3 (ie the loan is considered to be credit impaired). An impairment provision of GBP10.8 million has been provided in these accounts for this loan as at 31 December 2024.

The reasons, estimates and judgements supporting this assessment are described in the Investment Manager's report.

Interest Rate Risk

The Group is subject to the risk that the loan income and income from the cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate due to movements in interbank rates.

The loans in place at 31 December 2024 have been structured so that 84 per cent of the funded portfolio are floating rate and 100 per cent of these floating rate loans are subject to interbank rate floors such that the interest cannot drop below a certain level, which offers some protection against downward interest rate risk.

The remaining 16 per cent by value of the loans are fixed rate, which provides protection from downward interest rate movements to the overall portfolio (but also prevents the Group from benefiting from any interbank rate rises on these positions).

Foreign Exchange Risk

The majority of the Group's investments are Sterling denominated (82 per cent of the funded portfolio as at 31 December 2024) with the remainder of the funded portfolio being Euro denominated. The Group is subject to the risk that the exchange rates move unfavourably and that a) foreign exchange losses on the Euro loan principals are incurred and b) that Euro interest payments received are lower than anticipated when converted back to Sterling and therefore returns are lower than the underwritten returns.

The Group manages this risk by entering into forward contracts to hedge the currency risk. All non-Sterling loan principal is hedged back to Sterling to the maturity date of the loan.

Interest payments are normally hedged for the period for which prepayment protection is in place. However, the risk remains that loans are repaid earlier than anticipated and forward contracts need to be broken early.

In these circumstances, the forward curve may have moved since the forward contracts were placed which can impact the rate received. In addition, if the loan repays after the prepayment protection, interest after the prepayment-protected period may be received at a lower rate than anticipated leading to lower returns for that period. Conversely, the rate could have improved, and returns may increase.

As a consequence of the hedging strategy employed as outlined above, the Group is subject to the risk that it will need to post cash collateral against the mark to market on foreign exchange hedges which could lead to liquidity issues or leave the Group unable to hedge changes in non-Sterling investments (e.g. extensions of non-Sterling loans).

The Company had approximately GBP18.9 million (EUR22.8 million) of hedged notional exposure with Lloyds Bank plc at 31 December 2024 (converted at 31 December 2024 FX rates).

As at 31 December 2024, the hedges were in the money. If the hedges move out of the money and at any time this mark to market exceeds GBP15 million, the Company is required to post collateral, subject to a minimum transfer amount of GBP1 million. This situation is monitored closely, however, and as at 31 December 2024, the Company had sufficient liquidity to meet foreseeable cash collateral requirements.

Cybercrime

The Group is subject to the risk of unauthorised access into systems, identification of passwords or deleting data, which could result in loss of commercially sensitive data, breach of data physical and electronic, amongst other potential consequences. This risk is managed and mitigated by regular reviews of the Group's operational and financial control environment. The matter is also contained within service providers surveys which are completed by the Group's service providers and are regularly reviewed by the Board. No adverse findings in connection with the service provider surveys have been found. The Company and its service providers have policies and procedures in place to mitigate this risk, the cybercrime risk continues to be closely monitored.

Regulatory risk

The Group is also subject to regulatory risk as a result of any changes in regulations or legislation. Constant monitoring by the Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and the Board is in place to ensure the Group keeps up to date with any regulatory changes and compliance with them.

Operational risk

The Group has no employees and is reliant on the performance of third-party service providers. Failure by the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser, Administrator or any other third-party service provider to perform in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a material detrimental impact on the operation of the Group.

The Board maintains close contact with all service providers to ensure that the operational risks are minimised.

Emerging Risks

Emerging risks to the Group are considered by the Board to be trends, innovations and potential rule changes relevant to the real estate mortgage and financial sector. The challenge to the Group is that emerging risks are known to some extent but are not likely to materialise or have an impact in the near term. The Board regularly reviews and discusses the risk matrix and has identified climate change as an emerging risk.

Climate change

The consequences that climate change could have are potentially severe but highly uncertain. The potential high impact of possible losses has done a lot to raise the awareness of this risk in investment circles. The Board, in conjunction with the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser, considered the possible physical and transitional impact of climate change on properties secured on loans provided by the Group and includes the consideration of such factors in valuation instructions of the collateral properties and in considering any potential expected credit losses on loans. The Investment Adviser considered the possible physical and transitional impact of climate change as part of the origination process. In addition, the Board, in conjunction with the Investment Adviser, is monitoring closely the regulation and any developments in this area (see 'Environmental, Social and Corporate' section for further information).

ASSESSMENT OF PROSPECTS

The Group's strategy of an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders (approved by the shareholders in January 2023) is central to an understanding of its prospects. The Group's focus is twofold:

i) to proactively manage the investments already made to ensure that the loans continue to perform and provide positive returns to the Group, and

ii) return capital to shareholders on a timely basis subject to ensuring the Group can continue to fund as yet unfunded loan commitments (GBP23.0 million as at 31 December 2024) and meet its operating costs.

The Group updates its plan and financial forecasts on a quarterly basis and detailed financial forecasts are maintained and reviewed by the Board regularly.

ASSESSMENT OF VIABILITY

The Directors have tested the potential impact on the Group of a number of scenarios by quantifying their financial impact. These scenarios are based on aspects of the following selected principal risks, which are detailed in this Strategic Report, and as described below:

-- Market deterioration risk; specifically, the risk that the loans classified as Stage 3 & 2 default,resulting in a loss of interest income, a loss of the repayment of principal for the loan classified as Stage 3 anda delay in the repayment of principal for loans classified as Stage 2;

-- Interest rate risk; specifically, that Sonia and Euribor rates fall to zero per cent from 2026;

-- Foreign exchange risk; specifically, that the value of Sterling vis a vis Euro decreased significantlyresulting in the mark to market value of the forward foreign exchange contracts reducing.

These scenarios represent 'severe but plausible' circumstances that the Group could experience. The scenarios tested included:

-- A high level of loan default meaning that the Stage 3 loan does not repay both the principal and theinterest due on it, that the Group stopped receiving interest on the Stage 2 loans in the portfolio from theircurrent maturity dates and that the outstanding principal on these loans was not received until 12 months after theloan maturity date plus Sonia and Euribor rates falling to zero per cent from 2026 onwards; and

-- A deterioration in the valuation of the forward foreign exchange contracts because of a 12.5% reductionin the value of Sterling compared to Euros.

The results of this stress testing showed that the Group would be able to withstand a high level of underlying loan default or impairment resulting from any of the risks identified or reduction in the value of Sterling compared to Euro over the period of the financial forecasts albeit that less cash will be returned to Shareholders (and may be returned later than currently anticipated) and that the regular quarterly dividend may need to be reduced (compared to the target) to reflect the reduced cash available.

VIABILITY STATEMENT

All seven of the loan assets held as of 31 December 2024 are contractually due to repay by the end of 2026 based on the current loan maturity profile (subject to any permitted extensions which may be granted in the best interests of the shareholders). However, the Board have considered

the Group's possible working capital requirements, assuming no further income or loan repayment receipts after 2026.

Cashflow projections are prepared regularly. The Board intends to continue to pay its target dividends of 5.5 pence per share and return surplus cash to shareholders following each loan repayment, whilst it remains prudent to do so and taking into account the commitments, liabilities and expected duration of the Group at the time.

Having conducted a robust analysis on this basis, the Directors remain satisfied that the Group can meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period under consideration to December 2027, if the Group continues in operation up to that date. The Group is likely to operate a cashflow deficit in 2027 if all the loans have repaid by then. Cash reserves will be held to cover this and will be reassessed at each loan repayment prior to cash being returned to shareholders.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ("ESG")

As an investment company, the Board and the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser consider the Group's direct activities to have a minimal direct impact on the environment. Nevertheless, the Board regularly monitors and discusses ESG matters both at the Board meetings and with the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser.

The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser are part of the Starwood Capital Group (SCG), which is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investments (UNPRI). In assessing new loans SCG evaluates environmental risks associated with any investments as part of the underwriting process. A formal scope of work is followed by the Investment Adviser, which requires an environmental site assessment to be performed which identifies environmental conditions that may have a material adverse impact on the property being assessed or its immediate surrounding area and an assessment of a property's sustainability and marketability through the review of its environmentally friendly and unfriendly characteristics.

The Board recognises that it has no direct control over a borrower's company policy towards environment and social responsibility and whilst it is an important part of the due diligence process in understanding the impact of such issues, decisions are not weighted towards those investments with stronger environmental and social characteristics. It should be noted that a number of the loans made by the Group involve refurbishment projects and these will often improve the environmental impact of the real estate concerned. Additionally, whilst it is not an investment criteria, the Group's loan portfolio is significantly funded in sectors with positive social impact such as hospitality and healthcare.

In carrying out its activities and in its relationship with the community, the Group aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly; including in relation to social and human rights issues. This approach is built into the Investment Adviser's origination and underwriting process. Our risk management framework is intended to facilitate an enterprise wide view of risk that supports a strong and collaborative risk management culture within the Board and with its relationship with SCG.

The Board (through its relationships with SCG, its brokers and other advisers) is focused on maintaining a productive dialogue with shareholders and gathering feedback to inform the decision making at Board level.

SCG, with in excess of 5,000 employees worldwide, takes its social responsibilities to its employees very seriously offering a challenging, fast-paced and collegial environment to its employees. SCG strives to create diverse and inclusive workplaces where all employees can perform to their full potential and to be a good corporate citizen for their communities by supporting charitable organisations that promote education and social wellbeing.

As an investment fund, the Group outsources many of its activities to external service providers and, therefore, the Group has no direct Greenhouse Gas Emissions to report from its own operations and is currently not required to report on any other emission producing sources.

While there is some travel involved for the Directors and representatives from the Investment Adviser, the Company's service providers are Guernsey office-based companies, and the majority of the Directors are based in Guernsey, thus having a relatively low impact on the environment and negating the need for long commutes or flights to and from Board meetings.

The Group has no employees and the Board is composed entirely of non-executive Directors. Therefore, the Group is not within scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and is therefore not obliged to make a human trafficking statement. However, the business of the Company is conducted ethically and with integrity and has a zero tolerance policy towards modern slavery.

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Board considers that its members have a balance of skills, qualifications and experience which are relevant to the Company. The Board supports the recommendations of the Davies Report, the Hampton Alexander Review and the Parker Review and believes in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and it continues to consider the recommendations of these reports and reviews. Please refer to the Corporate Governance Statement for the Board's diversity statement.

The Company has no employees and therefore has no disclosures to make in this regard.

John Whittle | Chairman

2 April 2025

Investment Manager's Report

MARKET SUMMARY AND INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

Our commentary has often started on the topic of the interest rate environment given its importance in commercial real estate. A notable deviation in this area from the beginning of last year to the end of 2024 is that expectations for interest rate decreases have been missed and current bond yields are actually now higher in the United States ("US") and the United Kingdom ("UK") than at the beginning of 2024. In addition, current expectations of the pace of future interest rate cuts over the next year are slower than at the beginning of 2024.

Key relevant central bank policy rates at the beginning of 2024 had hit peak levels with a range of 5.50 per cent to 5.25 per cent for the US Federal Funds rate and at 5.25 per cent for the Bank of England base rate. The European Central Bank Deposit Facility Rate was 4.0 per cent. These levels are post Global Financial Crisis highs which have not been seen since 2008 for the UK and Europe and not since 2001 for the US. The higher interest rate environment has been driven by inflation levels which had risen sharply in the face of global supply chain challenges and energy price volatility which were caused by a combination of the stresses of the recovery, inactivity post COVID and global geopolitical events. Inflation had risen in 2022 to the highest levels since the early 1980s.

