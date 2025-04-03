BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 84.40 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.9049 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 84.69 and 1.9042, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged down to 0.5720 from Wednesday's closing value of 0.5727.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 83.00 against the yen, 1.92 against the euro and 0.55 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX