Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist (MSCU LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.0985 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2304690 CODE: MSCU LN ISIN: IE000IEGVMH6 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000IEGVMH6 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCU LN Sequence No.: 381029 EQS News ID: 2111080 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 03, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)