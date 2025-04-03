CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.5587 against the euro and nearly a 3-week low of 103.30 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5501 and 104.03, respectively.Against the Australian dollar, the loonie edged down to 0.8957 from Wednesday's closing value of 0.8905.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.59 against the euro, 101.00 against the yen and 0.91 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX