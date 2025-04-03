OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 5-month low of 0.8682 against the Swiss franc, more than a 3-week low of 146.81 against the yen and more than a 1-1/2-month low of 1.4160 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 0.8791, 148.34 and 1.4259, respectively.Against the euro and the pound, the greenback slid to near 6-month lows of 1.0990 and 1.3140 from early highs of 1.0880 and 1.3026, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the franc, 145.00 against the yen, 1.40 against the loonie, 1.10 against the euro and 1.32 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX