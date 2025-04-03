BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation held steady in March after easing to a nearly 4-year low in February, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent on an annual basis in March, the same as in the previous month. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 0.5 percent.Costs for housing and energy grew 1.4 percent from last year, and communication charges were 0.7 percent higher. On the other hand, transportation expenses dropped 2.1 percent, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 0.2 percent.Core inflation that excludes unprocessed food and energy also remained stable at 0.9 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed a stagnant change in March, after rising 0.6 percent in February. Prices for international package holidays and for daily and periodical subscriptions increased, while those for supplementary accommodation and the hire of private means of transport decreased.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX