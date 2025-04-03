Peace and Sport launches the WhiteCard 2025 campaign to promote peace through sport

MONACO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, the Organization Peace and Sport launched the WhiteCard 2025 campaign from Monaco. This global movement aims to highlight the role of sport as a vector of peace and social inclusion, with a particular focus on the 460 million children living in conflict zones.

A global call to action

According to UNICEF, one in six children lives in a conflict zone, facing the loss of access to education, the absence of playgrounds, and the risk of social exclusion. In response to this reality, Peace and Sport advocates for increased investment in sports, a tool recognized by the United Nations as essential for reconciliation, conflict prevention, and post-conflict reconstruction.

Peace education is at the heart of this initiative. Sport serves as a powerful educational tool, teaching essential values such as respect, teamwork, and resilience. By integrating sports for peace programs into educational systems, particularly in conflict-affected areas, children can regain access to structured learning environments that foster both academic and personal growth. Furthermore, sports play a crucial role in post-conflict reconstruction by helping reintegrate displaced youth, rebuild communities, and promote social cohesion. Peace and Sport urges policymakers and institutions to prioritize investment in sports for peace to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn, develop, and contribute to a peaceful and resilient society.

Support from renowned champions

The WhiteCard 2025 campaign is supported by prominent sports figures, the Champions for Peace. Among them are Didier Drogba, Vice President of Peace and Sport, as well as Grace Geyoro (France, Football), Cheick Cissé (Ivory Coast, Taekwondo), Zakia Khudadadi (Para-Taekwondo) Siya Kolisi (South African, Rugby), Clarisse Agbegnenou (France, Judo), and Egan Bernal (Colombia, Cycling). All are committed to raising public awareness of the impact of sport in building more peaceful societies.

Join the movement

The official launch took place in Monaco in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, a strong advocate for sport as a tool for peace and Patron of Peace and Sport.

Peace and Sport invites the international community around the world to join the movement by sharing their WhiteCard and the message on social media. A simple gesture, yet one that carries a powerful message: sport is a right and a vital tool for building a better future.

