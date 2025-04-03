WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Thursday amid fears that a global trade war will curtail global economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.Investors were also reacting to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) report showing that crude oil inventories in the United States saw a large increase of 6.2 million barrels during the week ending March 28.Benchmark Brent crude futures slumped 3.4 percent to $72.36 a barrel in early European trade while WTI crude futures were down 3.7 percent at $69.05.Oil prices were weighed down by demand concerns as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10 percent universal tariff on most imported goods along with additional high tariffs on countries the U.S. considers 'worst offenders' based on trade deficits and non-tariff barriers.The move that marks one of the boldest protectionist pushes in recent history has sparked concerns over inflation and growth.The new reciprocal rate on China will be added to existing tariffs totaling 20 percent, meaning the true tariff rate on Beijing is 54 percent.Goods from India, South Korea and Australia face tariffs of 26 percent, 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively. The European Union has been slapped with 20 percent tariffs.U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged trading partners against taking retaliatory steps against the new set of tariffs. 'As long as you don't retaliate this is the high end of the number,' Bessent told Bloomberg Television.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX