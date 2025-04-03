WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell from record highs on Thursday, but experts see limited downside risks following the announcement of U.S. reciprocal tariffs and amid uncertainty how trading partners retaliate.Spot gold dipped 0.1 percent to $3,128.74 per ounce in early European trade while U.S. gold futures were down half a percent at $3,150.91.Fear gripped financial markets as U.S. President Donald Trump finally unveiled sweeping new tariffs after weeks and months of anticipation.Trump has announced two sets of tariffs. One is a base tariff of 10 percent imposed on all imports to U.S., which go into effect on April 5. Second is the country-specific tariff to be enforced from April 9.These are calculated based on how much each of these countries charge on U.S. goods and then it is halved to reach 'USA discounted reciprocal tariffs'.The new reciprocal rate on China will be added to existing tariffs totaling 20 percent, meaning the true tariff rate on Beijing is 54 percent.Goods from India, South Korea and Australia face tariffs of 26 percent, 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively. The European Union has been slapped with 20 percent tariffs.Analysts say that the new tariffs may stoke a global trade war, fuel inflationary pressures and weigh on global growth.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX