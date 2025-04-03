HumanTouch, LLC: HumanTouch Launches NavigatorAI LEAD Solution to Revolutionize Government Decision-Making With AI-Powered Insights

Leadership, Efficiency, and Decision-Making (LEAD) FedRAMP High Authorized SaaS Solution is a management tool providing AI for rapid response, comprehensive decision capability, efficiencies, and value.

HumanTouch, a leader in innovative and mission-driven technology solutions for the federal government, announced NavigatorAI LEAD release - an AI-powered, FedRAMP High Authorized decision management platform designed to accelerate government responsiveness and revolutionize executive management and oversight during a time of rising demand and constrained resources.

NavigatorAI LEAD provides a real-time, centralized "single pane of glass" that transforms how federal leaders visualize data, manage priorities, and make informed decisions - all while supporting a workforce tasked with driving efficiency, optimization, value, and results.

"In today's federal environments, speed, clarity, and confidence in decision-making are everything," said HumanTouch Senior Vice President Kelly Morrison. "NavigatorAI LEAD equips federal leaders with the real-time insights they need to act decisively and drive impact." With demand to consolidate data, increase transparency, optimize operations, management, and decision-making, the NavigatorAI LEAD solution delivers 360-degree enterprise views of complex data to make defendable decisions quickly, and with the real-time data to back them up.

Real-Time , Omni-View Visualizations : Breaks down data silos with centralized visualization tools that integrate agency and public datasets.

AI-Driven Decision Support : Delivers actionable insights using intelligent algorithms to track KPIs, detect trends, and improve operational efficiency.

Rapid Integration & Scalability : A low-code/no-code architecture ensures fast deployment across agencies, without requiring extensive IT resources.

Compliance-Ready: Powered by CORAS, is a FedRAMP High Authorized SaaS Solution meeting the government's highest security and compliance standards. CORAS is the only small business solution offering with FedRAMP High Authorization.

Originally developed to offer a solution for incoming executives with the new Administration to help get their hands around their respective portfolios and increase the speed to effective and optimized management and decision-making, NavigatorAI LEAD now scales across multiple mission-critical use cases - from performance monitoring and workforce planning to predictive analytics and "what-if" scenario modeling.

"LEAD gives Agency Executives the power to make strategic decisions based on current, comprehensive data - not last week's reports," said Moe Jafari, CEO of HumanTouch. "NavigatorAI LEAD offers a future-ready AI solution for Leadership Teams to manage its leaner workforce, address staffing shortages or reductions to contracts and workforce (RIFs) and evolving public service demands. It will support agencies' shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive, data-informed leadership - ultimately saving time, reducing costs, and improving mission outcomes."

NavigatorAI LEAD is available now for government agencies and system integrators. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.humantouchllc.com or contact info@humantouchllc.com.

