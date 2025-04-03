BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 2 April 2025 were:

214.75p Capital only

215.79p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 48,780 Ordinary shares on 2nd April 2025, the Company has 67,740,508 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,620,797 shares which are held in Treasury.