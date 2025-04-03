WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings of about $2.35 per share on organic net sales decline of 2.0 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.35 per share on a revenue decline of 2.37 percent to $11.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX