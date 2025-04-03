Bybit and Zodia Custody Partner to Enhance Asset Security

Zodia Custody's Interchange solution will offer Bybit's institutional clients independent custody and off-venue settlement to support secure institutional trading.

LONDON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zodia Custody , the institution-first digital assets platform backed by Standard Chartered, Northern Trust, SBI Holdings, National Australia Bank, and Emirates NBD, and Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, have joined forces to bring secure, segregated custody and off-venue settlement to Bybit's institutional clients.

In engaging with digital assets, institutional investors require the assurances of regulatory compliance and robust security measures to protect their capital. Amid heightened industry scrutiny, there is a corresponding demand for credible infrastructure that addresses the potential weaknesses of on-exchange settlement, including centralised control and counterparty risk.

Zodia Custody's Interchange solution addresses these security concerns by providing independent asset custody via regulatory-grade infrastructure. Through Interchange, institutional users can deploy capital for immediate trading on Bybit while their assets remain securely held with Zodia Custody - ensuring full segregation, no co-mingling, and significantly reduced exposure to exchange-side risks. This design neutralises counterparty risk and removes the need to pre-fund exchange accounts, enhancing both capital efficiency and operational integrity.

This partnership elevates security and compliance standards across the digital asset trading space, offering institutional clients access to Bybit's best-in-class trading infrastructure with the safety of Zodia Custody's off-venue settlement.

Julian Sawyer, CEO of Zodia Custody, commented: "Institutional clients need more than speed - they need to know their assets are held securely, off-exchange, and fully under their control. As leading players in the industry, Zodia Custody and Bybit have a shared responsibility to provide tailor-made solutions to increase security and protect capital for the institutions that use our services. That's what we're delivering through this partnership. With Interchange, we're enabling Bybit's clients to access trading liquidity without compromising on custody standards, counterparty risk, or capital efficiency. It's custody and settlement built for institutions, not retrofitted for crypto."

Shunyet Jan, Head of Institutional and Derivatives at Bybit, added: "At Bybit, our mission is to provide institutional-grade solutions that meet the evolving needs of sophisticated investors. Our partnership with Zodia Custody underscores our dedication to compliance, security, and innovation in the digital asset space. Zodia Custody's reputation as a trusted, highly regulated custodian makes it the ideal partner to safeguard our clients' assets while enhancing capital efficiency. Together, we are setting new standards for the institutional adoption of digital assets."

Certified under SOC 1 Type I and II and built for institutions from the ground up, Zodia Custody serves regulated financial institutions, government bodies, crypto platforms, and hedge funds across specific global markets - delivering trust, transparency, and uncompromising security at scale.

This partnership marks a decisive shift toward secure, compliant infrastructure in crypto markets - one where institutions can finally move at speed, without sacrificing safety.

About Zodia Custody

Zodia Custody is an institution-first digital assets platform backed by Standard Chartered, in association with Northern Trust, SBI Holdings, National Australia Bank, and Emirates NBD. Through the combination of its custody, treasury, and settlement solutions with consultancy and middle office operations, Zodia Custody enables institutional investors around the globe to realise the full potential of the digital assets future - simply, safely, and without compromise. It operates under authorisations granted by the Financial Conduct Authority, Central Bank of Ireland, Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, and Hong Kong Companies Registry.

Zodia Custody implements the requirements of the 5AMLD and applies the same standards as Standard Chartered relating to AML, FCC, and KYC. It implements the requirements of the FATF Travel Rule. Zodia Custody Limited is registered in the UK with the FCA as a crypto asset business under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the Central Bank of Ireland as a VASP under Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 (as amended). Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited was established in Ireland in August 2021. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the CSSF in Luxembourg as a Virtual Asset Service Provider in accordance with article 7-1 (2) of the law dated 12 November 2004 on the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as amended. Zodia Custody (Hong Kong) Limited is registered with the Registry for Trust and Company Service Provider with License Number TC009245 under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO), Cap. 615 in respect of its custodial activities in digital assets.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

