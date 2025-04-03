Anzeige
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
ACCESS Newswire
03.04.2025 14:38 Uhr
TaxConnex, LLC®: TaxConnex Introduces taxC: The Perfect Combination of Automation and Human Oversight for Sales Tax Management

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2025 / TaxConnex®, a leading provider of technology-enabled sales, use, and telecom tax solutions, is excited to announce the launch of taxC. This powerful new solution combines advanced tax calculation automation with dedicated human oversight and support - delivering end-to-end sales tax compliance. Combining the power of TaxConnex's managed filing and remittance services with CereTax's AI-enhanced calculation technology, taxC offers businesses a seamless, end-to-end sales tax management experience.

taxC

taxC

The new taxC solution is designed to streamline and optimize the complex processes of tax calculations, filing and remittance, jurisdictional correspondence, and GL reconciliation. By integrating automation with dedicated human oversight, taxC ensures accuracy, reliability, and compliance - all backed by personalized support from a dedicated practitioner.

"We believe we have always had the best offering when it comes to managing sales tax filings and remitting tax liabilities," said Brian Greer, Chief Revenue Officer at TaxConnex. "Now, with taxC, we have a true competitive advantage. By combining CereTax's advanced calculation engine with our trusted filing and remittance expertise, we can offer businesses a single, powerful solution to handle their sales tax needs with precision and confidence."

Key Features of taxC:

  • Pinpoint Accuracy: AI-enhanced tax technology with real-time tax content ensures precise sales tax calculations on every invoice.

  • Automation with Oversight: Next-generation automation streamlines processes, while human experts oversee compliance, offering businesses peace of mind.

  • Comprehensive Tax Management: Includes filing, remittance, jurisdictional correspondence, and GL reconciliation - all in one platform.

  • Guided Implementation & Dedicated Support: A dedicated practitioner ensures a seamless implementation and ongoing personalized service.

  • Hassle-Free Pricing: Transparent, customer-centric pricing with no hidden fees.

With taxC, businesses can reduce the risk of non-compliance, increase efficiency, and focus on growth, knowing their sales tax obligations are in expert hands.

For more information about taxC, visit https://www.taxconnex.com/taxc.

Contact Information

Dana Glaze
Director, Marketing
dana.glaze@taxconnex.com

SOURCE: TaxConnex, LLC®



