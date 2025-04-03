BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The euro rose to more than a 3-week high of 0.8441 against the pound and more than a 6-month high of 1.1146 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.8349 and 1.0880, respectively.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to 163.05 and 0.9579 from an early near a 3-week low of 160.64 and a 2-day low of 0.9521, respectively.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the pound, 1.12 against the greenback, 165.00 against the yen and 0.97 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX