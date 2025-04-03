WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of February after soaring to a record high in January.The report said the trade deficit decreased to $122.7 billion in February after spiking to a revised $103.7 billion in January.Economists had expected the trade deficit to fall to $123.5 billion from the $131.4 billion originally reported for the previous month.The smaller trade deficit came as the value of exports surged by 2.9 percent to $278.5 billion, while the value of imports was virtually unchanged at $401.1 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX