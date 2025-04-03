Pantomath Fuels Franciscan Health's Data Transformation for Better Healthcare Outcomes

With Pantomath's platform, the organization is streamlining its data operations, enhancing decision-making, and ensuring seamless access to accurate, real-time insights across its healthcare network.

Pantomath , a leading provider of data observability and pipeline traceability solutions, today announced that it is powering Franciscan Health's data modernization efforts, enabling real-time visibility, automation, and accuracy across its healthcare system. By leveraging Pantomath's AI-driven observability platform, Franciscan Health is enhancing operational efficiency, improving data reliability, and accelerating its shift to a more proactive, innovation-driven approach to data management.

With 12 hospitals and an extensive network of clinics and specialists, Franciscan Health has been a trusted provider of comprehensive patient care for over 150 years. However, like many healthcare organizations, it faced challenges related to data fragmentation, inconsistent reporting, and manual troubleshooting-all of which hindered operational efficiency.

"Healthcare organizations operate in an increasingly complex data environment, where delays or inaccuracies can impact everything from financial decisions to patient care," said Craig Smith, VP of Customer Experience at Pantomath. "By implementing automated monitoring, real-time alerts, and end-to-end pipeline visibility, Pantomath empowers Franciscan Health to focus on delivering high-quality care without being bogged down by legacy system limitations."

Transforming Data Management in Healthcare

Before adopting Pantomath, Franciscan Health struggled with siloed data operations, making it difficult to identify and resolve data issues before they disrupted decision-making. With Pantomath's observability platform, Franciscan Health has gained:

End-to-End Data Pipeline Visibility : A comprehensive, real-time view of data from ingestion to reporting, reducing blind spots

Proactive Issue Detection and Incident Response : Automated alerts that help IT teams fix issues before they affect critical reports or operations

Stronger Data Governance and Accuracy: Eliminating reliance on institutional knowledge by providing centralized, reliable data tracking

A Modern, Cloud-Ready Approach: Preparing for future cloud migrations by integrating observability into data transformation initiatives

"In healthcare, we can't afford data gaps," said Sarang Deshpande, VP of Data and Analytics at Franciscan Health. "If our CFO spots incorrect revenue reports, or clinical teams rely on outdated insights, that's not just an inconvenience-it impacts patient care and operational efficiency. Pantomath is helping us shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive data management."

Building a Data-Driven Future for Healthcare

As Franciscan Health continues its transition to a modern cloud-based data infrastructure, Pantomath's platform plays a crucial role in ensuring a seamless, reliable migration. With automated monitoring and AI-driven insights, Franciscan Health is better equipped to enhance compliance, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes while eliminating the inefficiencies of legacy data management.

"By embedding observability into its data strategy, Franciscan Health is taking a leadership role in modernizing healthcare IT," added Smith. "Pantomath is proud to support their journey, providing the tools needed to transform complex data environments into reliable, higher-performing systems."

ABOUT PANTOMATH:

Pantomath is a leader in data observability and pipeline traceability, helping organizations automate data operations and ensure real-time data reliability. By providing end-to-end visibility across complex data ecosystems, Pantomath enables IT and business teams to work with trusted, actionable insights that drive efficiency and innovation. Learn more at https://www.pantomath.com/ .

ABOUT FRANCISCAN HEALTH:

The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Ind., in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the Midwest with 12 hospital campuses in Indiana and Illinois, approximately 20,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Learn more at https://www.franciscanhealth.org/ .

