MIAMI BREEZE CAR CARE INC: Miami Breeze Car Care, Inc. to Acquire Gin City, Inc.

MIAMI BREEZE Car Care Inc., (OTC PINK:MIBE), a Florida-based car care company, today announced the acquisition of Gin City Inc., a rapidly growing lifestyle brand known for its innovative Gin City Bar concept.

The acquisition was completed through a share exchange agreement and is expected to increase the company's revenue by approximately $2.2 million in 2025.

About Gin City

Gin City is focused on brand development and international expansion, following the success of its flagship location in Munich, Germany. https://www.gincity.de/en The company plans to launch new venues at exclusive hotspots, including Miami, Ibiza, Dubai, and London.

In addition to expanding its venue footprint, Gin City is preparing to introduce a licensing model to further grow its international presence. The brand is also set to expand its premium product portfolio, which includes:

Gin City Original London Dry Gin

Gin City Zero (alcohol-free gin)

Gin City Gin-Tonic (ready-to-drink can)

Gin City Tonic

About Miami Breeze Car Care, Inc.

Miami Breeze Car Care, Inc. began as a luxury lifestyle car care company and gained recognition for developing a unique "real new car scent." With the acquisition of Gin City Inc., the company is broadening its focus into the premium lifestyle and beverage industry, aligning with its mission to deliver high-end experiences worldwide.

https://miami-breeze.us/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Statements that include words such as "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any anticipated outcomes. The company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's forward-looking statements, please see the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1872066/000152013824000172/miami-20241231_10k.htm

For further information, please contact:

support@miami-breeze.net

Miami Breeze Car Care Inc.

848 Brickell Ave. PH 5

Miami, FL 33131 U.S.A

https://miami-breeze.com/

SOURCE: Miami Breeze Car Care, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire