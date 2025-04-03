Blockcast Establishes First-Of-Its-Kind Platform for Network Capacity: The Open Capacity Marketplace

A Permissionless, Open Marketplace for Buying and Selling Content Delivery Capacity

Blockcast is excited to announce the formation of the Open Capacity Marketplace (OCM). This permissionless technology platform enables Capacity Suppliers (CSs) - including ISPs, CDNs, Satellite providers, mobile broadcasters, and ATSC 3.0 broadcasters - to monetize spare capacity while giving Content Providers (CPs), such as streaming operators and video game studios, unprecedented access to a global network of delivery options.

"The content delivery landscape is at a crossroads," says Omar Ramadan, CEO of Blockcast. "Streaming video now represents over 65% of all internet traffic, yet the current content delivery model limits where appliances can be placed and by whom, which creates inefficiencies during peak demand, and limits revenue opportunities for all stakeholders. The Open Capacity Marketplace addresses these challenges by creating a truly open ecosystem where capacity can be efficiently matched with demand."

Built on distributed ledger and leveraging industry-standard network interface specifications, the OCM uses smart contracts and cryptographic proofs to facilitate secure, transparent transactions between buyers and sellers of network capacity:

Permissionless - Any qualified CS can join the marketplace, and any CP can submit capacity requests without intermediaries.

Elimination of Bilateral Business Overhead - OCM removes the complex, time-consuming process of establishing and managing bilateral business relationships between CPs and CSs, replacing it with standardized smart contracts and automated settlement.

Simplified Multi-CDN Strategy - CPs can source capacity from multiple providers through a single, standardized interface, expanding their reach and delivery options.

The OCM addresses critical pain points for all industry stakeholders:

For CPs - Expands the availability of different kinds of capacity (multicast, broadcast, etc.) to reach a wider audience more cost effectively through a common platform and standard interfaces.

For ISPs - Creates new revenue streams by monetizing existing infrastructure and spare capacity available in their satellite, fixed, or mobile networks while remaining agnostic to the capacity technology (i.e., unicast, multicast, etc.).

For Broadcasters - Improves monetization of their digital TV station's (ATSC 3.0) datacasting capacity by broadening the pool of potential capacity users.

For CDNs - Enables offloading peak traffic, optimizing infrastructure utilization, and accessing new customers without traditional sales overhead.

The OCM will be the bridge between CPs, ISPs, and CDNs using available technologies today, such as the Streaming Video Technology Alliance's Open Caching (as a common interface between delivery networks) and unicast delivery. But by building an open system on industry standards, the OCM is a means by which those parties can access other delivery technologies (i.e., multicast) and capacity (i.e., ATSC 3.0 datacasting). The OCM also provides participants access to HTTP adaptation technologies (like Blockcast's Multicast Adaptive HTTP Proxy or MAHP) which enable ISPs and broadcasters to offer their multicast enhanced capacity to CPs. This enables CPs, that are eager to expand their capacity options, to reach wider audiences where traditional delivery through traditional CDNs might not make economic sense.

"We're building the OCM as an industry utility," added Omar. "While Blockcast has initiated the development of the marketplace technology, our vision is for the OCM to be governed by its participants, operating as a foundation for the benefit of the entire Internet."

For more information about the OCM, including a detailed technical whitepaper, visit the OCM website at https://www.opencapacity.org.

Presentation on the OCM at NAB Las Vegas, 2025

Coinciding with the announcement of the OCM, Blockcast will present "The Future of Content Delivery: An Open Capacity Marketplace" on the West Hall Startup Stage at NAB Las Vegas on Sunday, April 6 at 11:25am.

On Monday, April 7th, the day after the presentation, Blockcast will also host a 2-hour breakfast to discuss the OCM in greater detail, covering how companies can get involved, timeline to availability as well as a Q&A providing a forum for discussion around the OCM. If you are interested in attending this breakfast, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-learn-open-capacity-marketplace-ocm-tickets-1302649091499?aff=oddtdtcreator. You can reach out to a representative from Blockcast at ocm@blockcast.network for a code that covers the breakfast cost.

Call for OCM Founding Members

The OCM is actively seeking content providers, ISPs, CDNs, and broadcasters as founding members. These members, which include Blockcast, will help shape the platform's development, governance structure, and market approach.

If you are interested in becoming a founding member, you can express interest using the contact form on the Open Capacity Marketplace website at https://www.opencapacity.org.

