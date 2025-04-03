DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Wins Two Silver Globee Awards for Cybersecurity Excellence

Recognized as a Hot Cybersecurity Company and for SaaS Security Solutions in the 2025 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity

DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for DevOps automation and built-in compliance, today announced it has been named a Silver Winner in two categories at the 21st Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity: Hot Cybersecurity Company of the Year and SaaS Security Solutions.

The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity honor organizations that demonstrate excellence in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, and regulatory compliance. Winners are selected through a data-driven review process by more than 2,000 experts and industry leaders worldwide. DuploCloud stood out among a competitive pool of global nominees for its platform's ability to radically simplify secure infrastructure deployment while accelerating time-to-market for cloud applications.

Hot Cybersecurity Company of the Year (Silver Winner)

DuploCloud was recognized for its record-breaking 62% year-over-year growth, significant new product innovations, and momentum across key industries including fintech, healthcare, and SaaS. The company's unique approach - putting DevOps and security on autopilot - has resonated with startups and enterprises alike, helping engineering teams reduce operational complexity without compromising on security or compliance.

SaaS Security Solutions (Silver Winner)

DuploCloud also earned recognition for its Advanced Observability Suite, a powerful solution that provides developers with deep insights into cloud infrastructure, security posture, and compliance status in real-time. This integrated capability empowers teams to identify misconfigurations, monitor for policy violations, and maintain continuous compliance with frameworks like SOC 2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and ISO standards - without the need for extensive DevSecOps resources.

"These Globee Awards validate our belief that DevOps automation and security should be accessible to every developer," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, founder and CEO of DuploCloud. "We're proud to deliver a platform that combines speed, scale, and security, enabling organizations to ship faster while staying compliant from day one."

DuploCloud's low-code platform automatically translates high-level application specifications into production-grade cloud configurations with embedded security controls. Its support for multi-cloud environments and Kubernetes orchestration makes it a go-to choice for organizations scaling rapidly in regulated industries.

Learn more about DuploCloud's suite of DevOps solutions at https://duplocloud.com/platform/ .

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry's only low-code/no-code DevOps Automation platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for all developers. Founded by the original engineers from Microsoft Azure and AWS, our software platform puts DevOps on autopilot, virtually eliminating the need for DevOps hiring and is tailor-made to empower developer self-service across growing startups, SMBs, and platform engineering teams. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into meticulously managed cloud configurations, allowing organizations to streamline operations while maintaining rigorous security, availability, and compliance standards. Investors of the company include WestBridge Capital, StepStone Group, Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/ .

